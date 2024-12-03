Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU DB Talan Alfrey’s Onside Kick Return Earns Him Big 12 Honor

Dec 2, 2024, 5:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah- The BYU Cougars sealed their tenth win of the season against the Houston Cougars to stack their third double-digit win season in the last five years. BYU snapped their two-game skid with a 30-18 victory to finish tied with Arizona State, Iowa State, and Colorado at the top of the Big 12 standings, thanks in part to a heads-up play from Talan Alfrey.

Even though the Cougars had been eliminated from Big 12 Championship Game contention by halftime, LaVell Edwards Stadium was still rocking for Senior Night, but Houston drew first blood with a 10-play touchdown drive in the first quarter.

After taking the lead, Houston lined up to kick the ball deep but had no intentions of doing so as they tried to catch BYU by surprise with an onside kick as Arizona State had done successfully the week before.

RELATED: BYU Football Returns Houston Onside Kick Attempt For TD

However, BYU seemed prepared for it this time around. As if they knew it was coming, the Cougar’s front line b-lined for the ball, and the first man to get to it was junior special-teamer Talan Alfrey. The speed of the onside kick made it so the ball reached Alfrey with still three yards between him and the nearest Houston Cougar, allowing him to field it with no resistance.

Talan picked up the ball and within two steps was already past all but two Houston defenders. Alfrey started on a dead sprint down the middle of the field, passing the remaining Houston players at the 50-yard line, giving him nothing but green grass on the way to the end zone. Talan Alfrey returned the onside kick 58 yards for the touchdown, tying the game and stealing all the momentum away from Houston.

Talan’s electric return secured him Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The play was also BYU’s third kick-off return for a touchdown this season, tying their program record from 1961.

 

RELATED STORIES

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the BYU Cougars? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU DB Talan Alfrey’s Onside Kick Return Earns Him Big 12 Honor

The BYU Cougars sealed their tenth win of the season against the Houston Cougars to stack their third double-digit win season in the last five years. BYU snapped their two-game skid with a 30-18 victory to finish tied with Arizona State, Iowa State, and Colorado at the top of the Big 12 standings, thanks in part to a head-up play from Talan Alfrey.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Open December Road Gauntlet Against Thunder

The Utah Jazz will begin a difficult stretch of road games on Tuesday night when they travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes CB Zemaiah Vaughn Wins Big 12 Defensive Player Of The Week

The Utes bested the Knights in Orlando by a score of 28-14, with half of their points coming from the defense. Despite their record, Utah boasts the Big 12's third-best total defense, allowing only 330 yards and less than 21 points per game. That dominant defense was on full display against UCF, forcing three turnovers, including two pick-sixs.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Adds Three Commits To 2025 Recruiting Class

Jamarian Ficklin, Deon Mays, and Daniel Bray announced their commitments to Utah on Monday, a big boost ahead of the early signing period.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Which Utah Hockey Club Player Is Most Popular Amongst New Fanbase?

Almost 100 Utah Hockey Club fans shared which player(s) they like the most.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Safety Micah Harper Will Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BYU football safety Micah Harper is going into the Transfer Portal.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

BYU DB Talan Alfrey’s Onside Kick Return Earns Him Big 12 Honor