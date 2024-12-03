Close
Utah Hockey Club vs Dallas Stars: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Dec 2, 2024, 5:39 PM

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Hockey Club takes on the red-hot Dallas Stars at Delta Center before heading on the road for two games. Utah will try to defend their home ice against a Dallas team that has won seven of their last ten games.

Stay tuned right here for live updates, expert analysis, and more from Salt Lake City!

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah.

