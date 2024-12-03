Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Small airplane makes emergency landing on I-15, involved in multi-car crash

Dec 2, 2024, 8:58 PM | Updated: 10:58 pm

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS AND CARLYSLE PRICE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

PAYSON – An airplane made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 near Payson Monday night, and was involved in a multi-car crash.

A small aircraft made an emergency landing on the northbound lanes of I-15 near mile marker 250, according to Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol. DPS reported the plane landed at approximately 8:11 p.m.

Sgt. Jeremy Matthews with the Utah Highway Patrol reported the emergency landing happened due to what appeared to be an engine failure. Matthews told KSL TV that the plane was dimly lit, making it difficult for cars on the roadway to see.

A small aircraft made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 near Payson on Dec. 2, 2024. (Andrew Adams, KSL TV) An airplane landed on Interstate 15 near Payson on Dec. 2, 2024. (Courtesy, David Wennerholm)

Roden reported the airplane made a successful landing, but was “involved in traffic,” colliding with five cars on the roadway.

Nobody in the airplane was injured, Roden told KSL TV.

At least five cars were involved in a collision with the airplane that made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 on Dec. 2, 2024. (Andrew Adams, KSL TV)

Hillary Koellner with the Utah Highway Patrol reported that four people were being transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe due to the airplane and five-car collision.

No identifying information was given at the time of publication.

Northbound lanes of I-15 are closed while officials work to investigate the incident and clear the airplane, and are estimated to reopen at approximately 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Inversion conditions cloud vision, impact health in the Salt Lake Valley. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Brian Carlson

Tools to help you better monitor Utah’s air quality

People worried about Utah's dirty air this week, may see it on the horizon, but wonder 'How bad is the air actually right in front of me?' KSL TV found the best tools and experts to give you that answer, and debunked products that don't work.

1 hour ago

A small aircraft made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 near Payson on Dec. 2, 2024. (Andrew Ad...

Andrew Adams and Carlysle Price, KSL TV

Small airplane makes emergency landing on I-15, involved in multi-car crash

An airplane made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 near Payson Monday night, and was involved in a multi-car crash.

2 hours ago

A community in Grantsville was put on alert when a live World War II era artillery shell was discov...

Shara Park

Live artillery shell discovered behind Grantsville home

A community in Grantsville was put on alert Sunday when a live World War II-era artillery shell was discovered on a family’s property.

3 hours ago

Researchers at Intermountain Health found that air pollution from winter inversions and summer wild...

Shelby Lofton

New study shows air pollution increases inflammation in Utahns with heart disease

A new study shows that air pollution from winter inversions and summer wildfires can seriously harm Utahns with heart problems.

3 hours ago

An Avalanche Awareness Week kickoff party at Sugar House Park on Dec. 2, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL ...

Mike Anderson

Utah Avalanche Center aims to strengthen back country safety awareness with events all week

The Utah Avalanche Center is urging people to prepare and brush up on their backcountry skills as we enter another ski season.

4 hours ago

The Salt Lake County Auditor's office on Dec. 2, 2024. A recent audit highlighted the importance of...

Daniel Woodruff

Salt Lake County auditor says he doesn’t have enough resources to do his job

Salt Lake County's auditor is sounding the alarm over staffing levels in his office, saying he doesn't have enough resources to do his job.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Small airplane makes emergency landing on I-15, involved in multi-car crash