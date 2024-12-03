Small airplane makes emergency landing on I-15, involved in multi-car crash

PAYSON – An airplane made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 near Payson Monday night, and was involved in a multi-car crash.

A small aircraft made an emergency landing on the northbound lanes of I-15 near mile marker 250, according to Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol. DPS reported the plane landed at approximately 8:11 p.m.

Sgt. Jeremy Matthews with the Utah Highway Patrol reported the emergency landing happened due to what appeared to be an engine failure. Matthews told KSL TV that the plane was dimly lit, making it difficult for cars on the roadway to see.

Roden reported the airplane made a successful landing, but was “involved in traffic,” colliding with five cars on the roadway.

Nobody in the airplane was injured, Roden told KSL TV.

Hillary Koellner with the Utah Highway Patrol reported that four people were being transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe due to the airplane and five-car collision.

No identifying information was given at the time of publication.

Northbound lanes of I-15 are closed while officials work to investigate the incident and clear the airplane, and are estimated to reopen at approximately 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

🚨 Closure – NB I-15 at MP 250 is closed due to a crash. All traffic must exit at Payson. Use an alternate route. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 3, 2024

This is a breaking story and may be updated.