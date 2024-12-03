Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Post Malone Spoted at Utah Hockey Club Game Against Stars

Dec 2, 2024, 10:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Hockey Club battled the Dallas Stars at Delta Center on Monday night in a high-intensity game with a rocking atmosphere. Among the 11,131 hockey fans in attendance was a beloved local.

Rumors started circulating early in the night that Grammy nominee and Utah resident Post Malone was in the building to support Salt Lake’s newest franchise.

In the third period, Post Malone was shown on the broadcast and jumbotron taking in the game next to Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club owner Ryan Smith.

During Utah’s push late in the third period, he was even spotted banging a drum during the “Let’s Go Utah” chant. Delta Center also acknowledged the hit singer’s presence with a Post Malone sing-along during a timeout.

Utah Hockey Club Gets Stonewalled By Dallas Stars With Post Malone In Attendence

The Utah Hockey Club took on the red-hot Dallas Stars at Delta Center before heading on the road for two games. Utah failed to defend their home ice against a Dallas team that has now won eight of their last ten games.

The first period was full of scoring chances but Utah was unable to get past Casey DeSmith, who is Jake Oettinger’s backup, making just his seventh appearance of the season. Despite outshooting the Stars, Utah was stonewalled. After one, this high-intensity Central Division matchup was a scoreless tie.

Dallas broke through seven minutes into the second period with a goal from Evgenii Dadonov on the power play. It seemed that the penalty box was occupied for the entirety of the period as the two teams both paid visits multiple times. Utah’s hole got deeper just before the second intermission when Jamie Benn put Dallas up by two with less than a minute to go in the period.

Utah pushed the envelope in the third, pressing Dallas’ defense to find scoring opportunities. Nick Schmaltz finally broke put the home team on the board with a wrist shot, leaving Utah with more than half of the period to close the gap. However, the Stars’ man in goal held strong as Dallas escaped Salt Lake with a 2-1 despite being outshot by 14.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Hockey Club? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Post Malone Spoted at Utah Hockey Club Game Against Stars

Rumors started circulating early in the night that Grammy nominee and Utah resident Post Malone was in the building to support Salt Lake's newest franchise.

4 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Gears Up For First True Road Test At Providence

BYU Basketball takes on Providence in the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nick Schmaltz Sends Wrist Shot Past DeSmith Utah’s First Goal

In a game where the Utah Hockey Club has been creating great scoring opportunities and out-shooting Dallas all night, the Stars were able to take advantage of their chances, building a 2-0 lead that they held until nearly halfway through the third period.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham’s Future Up In The Air, Morgan Scalley Is Vital To The Future Of Utah Football

Kyle Whittingham's nearing the end of his career and Morgan Scalley is someone worth betting on to lead Utah Football into the future.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football: Offensive Coordinator Big Board 2.0

With Ben Arbuckle off the market, a new name has emerged, as well as some additional updates on other coordinator options.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club vs Dallas Stars: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the red-hot Dallas Stars at Delta Center before heading on the road for two games. Utah will try to defend their home ice against a Dallas team that has won seven of their last ten games.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Post Malone Spoted at Utah Hockey Club Game Against Stars