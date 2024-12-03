BYU RB Miles Davis Enters Transfer Portal As Graduate Transfer

PROVO, Utah – BYU football running back Miles Davis is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-0, 215-pound ball carrier entered as a graduate transfer. Players who have already earned their undergraduate degrees can officially enter the portal, and all who haven’t earned their undergraduate degrees can enter on Monday, December 9.

On3 first reported that Davis entered the Transfer Portal. KSL Sports has since confirmed.

Miles Davis started one game during the 2024 season

Davis appeared in eight games during the 2024 season with one start.

The Las Vegas native rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries in 2024.

After starter LJ Martin and second-string Hinckley Ropati suffered injuries against SMU in week two, Davis earned the start at running back against Wyoming in week three. He had eight carries for 15 yards and one reception for 10 yards.

Davis only received two carries for the remainder of the season.

In BYU’s win at SMU, Davis had a clutch 37-yard run on an option pitch in the fourth quarter that helped set up a game-winning field goal from Will Ferrin.

Second appearance in the Transfer Portal

During the 2024 transfer portal cycle, Davis had a brief stay before deciding to return to BYU after Aidan Robbins declared for the NFL Draft.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said last spring that Davis was set to be “more than a role player.”

Davis, who began his BYU career in the 2020 season, had 90 carries for 468 yards and two touchdowns.

When Davis signed with BYU in the class of 2020, he was projected as a wide receiver or defensive back. Then, in his first season at BYU, he switched to running back despite never having played the position in his prep career.

Davis has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper