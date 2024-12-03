Close
A look behind the scenes of the Cyber Monday rush at Minky Couture

Dec 3, 2024, 10:54 AM

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


SALT LAKE CITY — Americans are expected to spend a record $13.2 billion for Cyber Monday, as online shopping continues to dominate the holiday season. Local companies like Minky Couture are preparing for this massive spending surge year-round, ensuring they’re ready for the holiday rush.

At Minky Couture’s warehouse in Ogden, the holiday season is in full swing, with employees working around the clock to fulfill orders. Right now, over 500,000 blankets have been shipped out as part of the company’s Cyber Monday deals, marking a significant uptick in their business.

Cara Toomey, a former schoolteacher, transitioned to working at Minky Couture’s massive warehouse after retiring from education. She’s seen firsthand the growth of the company, noting that the busy season starts well before Cyber Monday.

Minky Couture has shipped an estimated 500,000 to 750,000 blankets over the weekend of Black Friday and continues with intense sales through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2, 2024. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

“We did Black Friday, that started Wednesday night and then we did that through Thanksgiving, and then Black Friday,” Toomey said. “It’s a lot of work.”

The fan base for Minky Couture’s luxurious blankets grows every year. Sandi Hendry, who founded the company in 2009, is proud of how far the business has come. What started with a single blanket has now turned into a global enterprise, shipping thousands of blankets worldwide.

“Fifty percent of our orders this weekend have been brand new customers that we marketed to all year long,” says Hendry. “It started with one blanket.”

Hendry estimates that Minky Couture has shipped out between 500,000 and 750,000 blankets over the weekend, and this Cyber Monday is on track to be the company’s biggest ever.

The company’s growth has been nothing short of remarkable. Hendry shares that Minky Couture is expanding rapidly, with some months seeing growth rates as high as 50%.

“We’re growing about 25% every month, and some months, like we had a weird September, we grew 50%,” Hendry said. “The secret sauce that I tell people, is giving back to the community, and donating.”

For Toomey, the warehouse isn’t just a workplace — it’s a community. She’s quick to express how much she loves the people she works with.

“I love it,” Toomey said. “The people are so amazing. “

