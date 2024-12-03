On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Crews ‘suspicious’ of how vacant commercial building caught fire in Salt Lake City

Dec 3, 2024, 8:23 AM | Updated: 12:56 pm

A building in the process of being demolished caught fire in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 3, 2024...

A building in the process of being demolished caught fire in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 3, 2024. Crews are suspicious of the fire's start. (Salt Lake City Fire Department)

(Salt Lake City Fire Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A building in the process of being demolished caught fire Tuesday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Huge billows of smoke were initially coming from the building near 1655 West and North Temple.  SLCFD’s Capt. Brandt Hancuff said fire crews suspected the nature of the fire’s origin was suspicious, and an investigation was underway. The fire was extinguished just before 8 a.m.

A building in the process of being demolished caught fire in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 3, 2024. Crews are suspicious of the fire's start. (Salt Lake City Fire Department) A building in the process of being demolished caught fire in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 3, 2024. Crews are suspicious of the fire's start. (Salt Lake City Fire Department)

The single-story building was a vacant commercial building, Hancuff said. There were no injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The crowd at Kilby Block Party 5. (Mark Less, KSL TV)...

Alton Barnhart

Kilby Block Party announces May 2025 lineup and additional fourth day

Kilby Block Party released its May band lineup for 2025 Tuesday morning and is adding a fourth day to the music festival.

57 minutes ago

A photo of the two people the Kane County Sheriff's Office said it was looking to contact in a land...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Arrest made in Utah petroglyph defacement case, feds say

A woman was arrested in connection with a land vandalism case near the Utah-Arizona border, which left damage to a petroglyph panel believed to be thousands of years old.

1 hour ago

Minky Couture has shipped an estimated 500,000 to 750,000 blankets over the weekend of Black Friday...

Debbie Worthen

A look behind the scenes of the Cyber Monday rush at Minky Couture

A look inside the holiday rush at Minky Couture shows how much work is put in all year long just for sales that take place over a single weekend.

2 hours ago

A building in the process of being demolished caught fire in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 3, 2024...

Mary Culbertson

Crews ‘suspicious’ of how vacant commercial building caught fire in Salt Lake City

A building in the process of being demolished caught fire in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Crews are suspicious of the fire's start.

5 hours ago

Bingham High School is kicking off the holiday season by raising money for Make-A-Wish Utah and Kau...

Karah Brackin

Bingham High raising money for Make-A-Wish and special education during holiday season

Bingham High School is kicking off the holiday season by raising money for Make-A-Wish Utah and Kauri Sue Hamilton School.

6 hours ago

Chef Jeff Jackson's Christmas pinwheel cookies. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Recipe: Chef Jeff’s Christmas pinwheel cookies

Chef Jeff Jackson shares his recipe for Christmas pinwheel cookies.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Crews ‘suspicious’ of how vacant commercial building caught fire in Salt Lake City