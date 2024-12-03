Building suspiciously catches fire in Salt Lake City, SLCFD says

SALT LAKE CITY — A building in the process of being demolished caught fire Monday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Huge billows of smoke were initially coming from the building near 1655 West and North Temple. SLCFD’s Capt. Brandt Hancuff said fire crews suspected the nature of the fire’s origin was suspicious, and an investigation was underway. The fire was extinguished just before 8 a.m.

The single-story building was a vacant commercial building, Hancuff said. There were no injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.