Kilby Block Party announces May 2025 lineup and additional fourth day

Dec 3, 2024, 11:59 AM

The crowd at Kilby Block Party 5. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

(Mark Less, KSL TV)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITYKilby Block Party released its band lineup for May 2025 Tuesday morning and with it, announced it is adding a fourth day to the music festival.

The local music festival hosted at the Utah State Fairgrounds is bigger than ever, with 75 bands scheduled to perform and three bands yet to be announced.

Some of the big ticket bands include the ’80s dance-rock New Order, Indie group Beach House, ’70s alt-rock Devo, and the ’90s American rock group Weezer.

The local music festival hosted at the Utah State Fairgrounds is bigger than ever, with 75 bands scheduled to perform. (S&S Presents)

Weezer will also be performing its 1994 self-titled album (commonly known as the Blue Album) entirely, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Other bands that are making an appearance include IDKHOW, Perfume Genius, Wallows, and St. Vincent, who recently received four  Grammy nominations for her new album “All Born Screaming.”

With the addition of Thursday, S&S Presents has the performances scheduled from May 15-18.

Out-of-state travelers might be interested in the travel packages provided by Jampack, which include hotel and transportation options.

The four-day passes will be going on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at 24tix.com. For more information or to sign up for alerts, visit the Kilby Block Party website.

The crowd at Kilby Block Party 5. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

Kilby Block Party announces May 2025 lineup and additional fourth day