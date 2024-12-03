FM100.3 Concert Series: Rise Up Children’s Choir
Dec 3, 2024, 12:03 PM | Updated: 12:25 pm
SANDY — FM100.3 presents their Christmas Concert Series at the Shops at South Town from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday’s concert features two Utah-based groups: Eclipse 6 and GENTRI. Eclipse is a Utah-based acapella group, that began at Utah State University in 2000. The group consists of: James Case, Paul Hansen, […]
