Looking Out for the Good: Utah Gov. Cox to ring bell at Salvation Army kettle

Dec 3, 2024, 1:19 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is volunteering with the Salvation Army on Tuesday, meaning there’s a chance Utahns could see him outside a grocery store.

The governor is teaming up with the organization to be a celebrity bell ringer in hopes that “a little star power will encourage you to drop or scan a donation in one of its famous Red Kettles this holiday season.”

Cox is scheduled to be at a Smith’s Food & Drug store in Salt Lake City on Tuesday afternoon.

In Utah, the Salvation Army serves families in need with programs such as food pantries, utility assistance, case management and more.

The organization is open to other volunteers who would also like to serve as bell ringers.

Good News

Tamara Vaifanua

5 seconds ago

