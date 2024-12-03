On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

A bride killed on her wedding night in South Carolina had Utah ties

Dec 3, 2024, 1:18 PM | Updated: 1:20 pm

This photo from a GoFundMe Account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson not long before they were hit...

This photo from a GoFundMe Account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson not long before they were hit by a woman who was speeding and reportedly intoxicated. (Annette Hutchinson GoFundMe)

(Annette Hutchinson GoFundMe)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ADAM SMALL AND SIMONE SEIKALY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY— A bride who was killed on her wedding night on April 28 in South Carolina had just married a man with Utah ties. The groom, Aric Hutchinson, graduated from Bonneville High School and played football at Snow College and Utah Tech University.

Hutchinson remains hospitalized with serious injuries after police said a drunk driver crashed into the golf cart he was riding with his new family following their reception. Two other people in the golf cart were also injured.

The crash killed the bride, 34-year-old Samantha Miller.

The suspect, Jamie Lee Komoroski, was reportedly driving 65 mph in a 25-mph-zone.

A GoFundMe* account has been organized by Annette Hutchinson, the mother of the groom.

On the fundraising webpage, Annette Hutchinson indicates that the two other people who were injured, Benjamin Garrett and Brogan Garrett, are from Morgan, Utah.

Aric and Ben Garrett’s injuries are reportedly serious.

“Aric is in serious condition and has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury. He will have a long recovery,” Hutinson wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Mandi Jenkins told ABC-TV affiliate WCIV, her brother-in-law, Aric, has a long road ahead.

“Aric has a very long…physical journey and a longer emotional journey,” Jenkins said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A man donates to the Salvation Army as the group collects money donations and greets shoppers at Sm...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Utah Gov. Cox to ring bell at Salvation Army kettle

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is scheduled to ring the bell at a grocery store in Salt Lake City for the Salvation Army.

1 minute ago

This photo from a GoFundMe Account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson not long before they were hit...

ADAM SMALL AND SIMONE SEIKALY

A bride killed on her wedding night in South Carolina had Utah ties

A bride who was killed on her wedding night on April 28 in South Carolina had just married a man with Utah ties.

2 minutes ago

The crowd at Kilby Block Party 5. (Mark Less, KSL TV)...

Alton Barnhart

Kilby Block Party announces May 2025 lineup and additional fourth day

Kilby Block Party released its May band lineup for 2025 Tuesday morning and is adding a fourth day to the music festival.

1 hour ago

A photo of the two people the Kane County Sheriff's Office said it was looking to contact in a land...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Arrest made in Utah petroglyph defacement case, feds say

A woman was arrested in connection with a land vandalism case near the Utah-Arizona border, which left damage to a petroglyph panel believed to be thousands of years old.

2 hours ago

Minky Couture has shipped an estimated 500,000 to 750,000 blankets over the weekend of Black Friday...

Debbie Worthen

A look behind the scenes of the Cyber Monday rush at Minky Couture

A look inside the holiday rush at Minky Couture shows how much work is put in all year long just for sales that take place over a single weekend.

2 hours ago

A building in the process of being demolished caught fire in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 3, 2024...

Mary Culbertson

Crews ‘suspicious’ of how vacant commercial building caught fire in Salt Lake City

A building in the process of being demolished caught fire in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Crews are suspicious of the fire's start.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

A bride killed on her wedding night in South Carolina had Utah ties