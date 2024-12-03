A bride killed on her wedding night in South Carolina had Utah ties

SALT LAKE CITY— A bride who was killed on her wedding night on April 28 in South Carolina had just married a man with Utah ties. The groom, Aric Hutchinson, graduated from Bonneville High School and played football at Snow College and Utah Tech University.

Hutchinson remains hospitalized with serious injuries after police said a drunk driver crashed into the golf cart he was riding with his new family following their reception. Two other people in the golf cart were also injured.

The crash killed the bride, 34-year-old Samantha Miller.

The suspect, Jamie Lee Komoroski, was reportedly driving 65 mph in a 25-mph-zone.

A GoFundMe* account has been organized by Annette Hutchinson, the mother of the groom.

On the fundraising webpage, Annette Hutchinson indicates that the two other people who were injured, Benjamin Garrett and Brogan Garrett, are from Morgan, Utah.

Aric and Ben Garrett’s injuries are reportedly serious.

“Aric is in serious condition and has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury. He will have a long recovery,” Hutinson wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Mandi Jenkins told ABC-TV affiliate WCIV, her brother-in-law, Aric, has a long road ahead.

“Aric has a very long…physical journey and a longer emotional journey,” Jenkins said.