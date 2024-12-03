Where Does BYU Football’s 2025 Recruiting Class Stand?

PROVO, Utah — Recruiting for a power conference program like BYU football is a lifeblood. National Signing Day kicks off on Wednesday, December 4, earlier than ever. The early signing period runs from the 4th to the 6th.

BYU football is sure to be involved in the festivities.

The Cougars have commitments from 19 high school recruits entering the early signing period.

Early Signing Day was moved to reduce the usual chaos during the December calendar. The previous early signing period would have landed the week of the first round of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

It also locks in high school and junior college prospects before the transfer portal officially opens on Monday, December 9.

The highest-ranked prospect in BYU’s class is four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Kalaniuvalu flipped from the Oregon Ducks to commit to BYU last month.

The strength of BYU’s class resides in the trenches.

BYU has four offensive linemen commitments and five defensive line pledges.

During National Signing Day, we will update this page with any new additions to BYU’s class.

BYU Football Recruiting: 2025 Commits

BYU’s 19 commitments place the Cougars at No. 52 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Class rankings entering Signing Day. The class ranks 10th in the Big 12.

Cale Breslin | RB

5-11 | 190

Faith Lutheran High School (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Blake Bryce | TE

6-5 | 228

Newbury Park High School (Newbury Park, California)

Jackson Doman | TE

6-6 | 215

Canby High School (Canby, Oregon)

Sale Fano | EDGE

6-4 | 210

Westlake High School (Saratoga Springs, Utah)

Ulavai Fetuli | EDGE

6-5 | 240

La Habra High School (La Habra, California)

Alai Kalaniuvalu | OL

6-4 | 300

Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Kingston Keanaaina | RB

5-11 | 200

St. Francis High School (Mountain View, California)

Nolan Keeney | QB

6-4 | 215

Tualatin High School (Tualatin, Oregon)

Tucker Kelleher | TE

6-6 | 220

Alpharetta High School (Alpharetta, Georgia)

Taani Makasini | LB

6-2 | 190

Timpview High School (Provo, Utah)

Austin Pay | OL

6-7 | 295

Lone Peak High School (Alpine, Utah)

Tyler Payne | LB

6-2 | 210

Weber High School (Ogden, Utah)

Vincent Tautua | EDGE

6-3 | 235

St. Louis High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Kelepi Vete | DL

6-5 | 255

Alameda High School (Oakland, California)

Siosiua Vete | OL

6-6 | 280

Alameda High School (Oakland, California)

Will Walker | Punter

6-5 | 220

Riverton High School (Riverton, Utah)

Kendal Wall | EDGE

6-5 | 215

Mountain Ridge High School (Herriman, Utah)

LaMason Waller | WR

6-1 | 165

Oak Hills High School (Oak Hills, California)

Andrew Williams | OL

6-8 | 275

Kirksville High School (Kirksville, Missouri)

