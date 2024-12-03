Where Does BYU Football’s 2025 Recruiting Class Stand?
Dec 3, 2024, 1:03 PM
PROVO, Utah — Recruiting for a power conference program like BYU football is a lifeblood. National Signing Day kicks off on Wednesday, December 4, earlier than ever. The early signing period runs from the 4th to the 6th.
BYU football is sure to be involved in the festivities.
The Cougars have commitments from 19 high school recruits entering the early signing period.
Early Signing Day was moved to reduce the usual chaos during the December calendar. The previous early signing period would have landed the week of the first round of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
It also locks in high school and junior college prospects before the transfer portal officially opens on Monday, December 9.
The highest-ranked prospect in BYU’s class is four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Kalaniuvalu flipped from the Oregon Ducks to commit to BYU last month.
The strength of BYU’s class resides in the trenches.
BYU has four offensive linemen commitments and five defensive line pledges.
During National Signing Day, we will update this page with any new additions to BYU’s class.
BYU Football Recruiting: 2025 Commits
BYU’s 19 commitments place the Cougars at No. 52 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Class rankings entering Signing Day. The class ranks 10th in the Big 12.
Cale Breslin | RB
5-11 | 190
Faith Lutheran High School (Las Vegas, Nevada)
100% committed to @BYUfootball. I want to thank God, my parents, and everyone who supported me on this journey.@kalanifsitake @CoachRoderick @unga45 #BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs #CougarNation #BYU pic.twitter.com/4EnT5Yhmj6
— Cale Breslin (@calebreslin) May 10, 2024
Blake Bryce | TE
6-5 | 228
Newbury Park High School (Newbury Park, California)
Home. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/NTwtFIKxmC
— Blake G Bryce (@BlakeGBryce) March 16, 2024
Jackson Doman | TE
6-6 | 215
Canby High School (Canby, Oregon)
I am grateful to all those who have helped me get to this point. What an amazing OV to BYU. I am honored to add my name to the legacy. pic.twitter.com/ECQkRC6kYZ
— Jackson Doman (@DOMANjackson) June 24, 2024
Sale Fano | EDGE
6-4 | 210
Westlake High School (Saratoga Springs, Utah)
Grateful for all the coaches that gave me an opportunity to play football at the next level and for all the love that I’ve received in the recruiting process. With that being said…
IM GOING TO PROVO!!!🏡 📍#GOCOUGS 🤙🏽🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jn1oqljiS1
— Sale Fano (@SaleFano13) May 24, 2024
Ulavai Fetuli | EDGE
6-5 | 240
La Habra High School (La Habra, California)
forever want to thank everyone who was ever apart of my journey leading up to this point. I want to Thank my lord and savior, my parents, and all the coaches at BYU for believing in me. I am 1000% committed to attend and play football at BYU. GO COUGS!💙🤍
AGTG pic.twitter.com/q9FMHADSpQ
— Ulavai Fetuli 6’5 240lb ‘25 | 8089901569 (@ulavaifetuli1) June 24, 2024
Alai Kalaniuvalu | OL
6-4 | 300
Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Comin’ home 🏠 #JURY @KalaniuvaluAlai @BGOLcoach @kalanifsitake @BYUfootball @BishopGormanFB @CoachTyusMoe pic.twitter.com/ZYbtxLrbo1
— Alai Kalaniuvalu (@AKalaniuvalu) November 2, 2024
Kingston Keanaaina | RB
5-11 | 200
St. Francis High School (Mountain View, California)
First off I want to thank God for the strength and guidance throughout this journey. I want to then thank my Family and Coaches for the unconditional Support, Love, and Belief in me.
Blessed to be 100% Committed to Brigham Young University! Go Cougs! @stfrancis_fb @BYUfootball… pic.twitter.com/ZWc9SSV6jy
— Kingston Keanaaina (@KingKeanaaina) July 30, 2024
Nolan Keeney | QB
6-4 | 215
Tualatin High School (Tualatin, Oregon)
100% committed. I’m coming home. 🏠 pic.twitter.com/JeRBcGhCDO
— Nolan Keeney (@NolanKeeney5) June 6, 2024
Tucker Kelleher | TE
6-6 | 220
Alpharetta High School (Alpharetta, Georgia)
Committed! 🏠 @CoachKGilbride@anniebarham_ @Coach_Popp @CoachJohnson_TE @JasonKervin @BGrubbs66 @JeremyO_Johnson @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/8SIgI0bgTC
— Tucker Kelleher (@KelleherTucker) June 23, 2024
Taani Makasini | LB
6-2 | 190
Timpview High School (Provo, Utah)
Hometown Hero 🤷🏿♂️@BYUfootball @kalanifsitake @CoachJayHill @Justin__Ena @CoachTyusMoe pic.twitter.com/tRLaOlZlCl
— Taani Makasini (@taanimakasini) July 1, 2024
Austin Pay | OL
6-7 | 295
Lone Peak High School (Alpine, Utah)
Pumped to be a Cougar!!! #Committed #BYUFOOTBALL #TheLegacyContinues pic.twitter.com/CxO6125Qns
— Austin Pay (@AustinPay74) November 2, 2024
Tyler Payne | LB
6-2 | 210
Weber High School (Ogden, Utah)
Home. @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/pBaAXaqO67
— Tyler Payne (@Tyler1Payne) January 20, 2024
Vincent Tautua | EDGE
6-3 | 235
St. Louis High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
#BYU football picked up a commitment from Vincent Tautua out of Saint Louis High School in Hawaii.#BYUFootball #GoCougs https://t.co/WfdW37w2Sy
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 13, 2024
Kelepi Vete | DL
6-5 | 255
Alameda High School (Oakland, California)
Siosiua Vete | OL
6-6 | 280
Alameda High School (Oakland, California)
Thankful for the opportunity to become a Coug! Thanks to family, friends, and coaches for the unwavering support through this process, #GoCougs #AG2G✝️ @BrandonHuffman @MohrRecruiting @kalanifsitake @BYUFBRecruiting @coach_reuben @alameda_high pic.twitter.com/g5d3zGjelV
— Siosiua Vete (@SiuaVete) November 15, 2024
Will Walker | Punter
6-5 | 220
Riverton High School (Riverton, Utah)
Extremely excited to announce that I have committed to play football at BYU on a full scholarship! Extremely grateful for this opportunity. Special thanks to @kalanifsitake @gavinfowler16 @BYUfootball @r_rehkow24 @rhsfootballut @JakeOldroyd39 @cashmney11 @justensmith9 pic.twitter.com/IC4ghlIxLb
— Will Walker (@WillWalker84) June 8, 2022
Kendal Wall | EDGE
6-5 | 215
Mountain Ridge High School (Herriman, Utah)
When Dreams Become Reality…
Home sweet Home 💙 #commited #GoCougs #Family@Pouha91 @Coach_Popp @CoachJayHill @kalanifsitake @BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @247Sports @casey_lundquist @PrepRedzoneUT @On3sports @CoachMeifu @Coach_Matthews_ @RChansamoeun @mtridge_FB pic.twitter.com/wq5R1uqly8
— Kendal wall (@wall_kendal45) June 25, 2024
LaMason Waller | WR
6-1 | 165
Oak Hills High School (Oak Hills, California)
HOME 🫶🏽 ! @kalanifsitake @fsitake @CoachRoderick @CoachTroop3 @CoachTCClevela1 pic.twitter.com/YtY8i2jfBl
— LaMason Waller lll (@LamasonW) June 22, 2024
Andrew Williams | OL
6-8 | 275
Kirksville High School (Kirksville, Missouri)
100% committed to Brigham Young University!!! Go Cougars @BYUfootball @BYU_CoachJustin @CoachRoderick @CoachMeetch @Adam75254928 pic.twitter.com/JeRmI1F3Uc
— Andrew Williams (@AndrewW650184) June 27, 2024
