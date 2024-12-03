Santa drops into Vernal bringing Christmas cheer to 500 kids

VERNAL — Volunteer pilots from Angel Flight West’s (AFW) Utah wing will depart from different airports in Utah on their annual Santa Flight on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Their final destination will be at the Vernal Airport to bring some Christmas cheer to the 500 children at Ashley Elementary School. These gifts consist of donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks, and clothing.

With the Angel Flight West pilots, various community groups throughout Utah have also gathered donated school supplies, winter coats, books, and toys based on the school. Mountain America Credit Union and Bank of Utah both donated to deliver the precious cargo to Vernal.

In addition, television station KUED (PBS Utah) will also be providing over 600 books through its “Ready to Learn” program, which will reading and other family development programs.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of our pilots and the community groups who have raised money and gathered donations so that even during this tough economic time,” AFW UT Wing Leader Lou Rossi said. “We can bring some holiday cheer to these kids.”

On Dec. 11, the schoolchildren will be bused to the airport and await Santa’s arrival in the Hangar, as well as Mrs. Claus and the elves.

After Santa’s arrival, the Ashley Elementary School Principal Tawna Baumgardner will host a short assembly, before the kids will sing holiday classics to the pilots. Ashley Elementary School. After that, Rossi will present the donations to the school.

The pilots have donated their time, talent, airplanes, fuel, and operating expenses for the cause.