Former Jazz Forward Paul Millsap Retires

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz forward Paul Millsap has retired from the NBA following a 16-year career.

ESPN’s Shams Charania announced the news on social media.

“After 16 NBA seasons, four-time All-Star Paul Millsap has retired from basketball,” Charania wrote. “Millsap, the No. 47 pick in the 2006 NBA draft, spent his career with the Jazz, Hawks, Nuggets, Nets and 76ers. One of eight players all-time with 500 3-pointers, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals.”

Paul Millsap Retires From NBA

Selected by the Jazz the 47th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Millsap went on to become one of the best second-round picks in NBA history.

The undersized forward quickly found the floor for the Jazz, appearing in all 82 games in three of his first four seasons in the NBA.

Millsap’s rebounding and scoring efficiency translated flawlessly to the pros, and the Louisiana Tech product earned a starting spot over his final three seasons in Utah.

In seven seasons with Utah, Millsap averaged 12.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 540 appearances, including four trips to the playoffs.

It wasn’t until Millsap left the Jazz, however, that his career fully took off.

After signing with the Hawks in 2013, Millsap made four consecutive All-Star appearances as he further developed his offensive arsenal.

The forward ranks in the top 10 all-time for the Jazz in total rebounds (tenth), steals (eighth), blocks (eighth), field goal percentage (tenth), and win shares (eighth).

