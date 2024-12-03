On the Site:
Disposal plant fire in Vernal is under investigation, fire crews say

Dec 3, 2024, 3:29 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

A disposal plant near 12 Mile Wash Rd. caught fire Tuesday afternoon, as fire crews investigated th...

A disposal plant near 12 Mile Wash Rd. caught fire Tuesday afternoon, as fire crews investigated the initial cause. (Mandy Hardman)

(Mandy Hardman)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

VERNAL — A disposal plant near 12 Mile Wash Rd. caught fire Tuesday afternoon, as fire crews investigated the initial cause. 

Chief Deputy Brian Fletcher with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said at 12:15 p.m., a tanker was offloading condensate when the tank overflowed and ignited into flames.

Vernal Fire Department responded to the scene, assisted by Naples Fire Department, as they were able to put out the flames. 

Vernal Fire Chief Sam Howard said two oil tanks and two small buildings burned down. Chief Deputy Fletcher said one person was treated and released on the scene for burns, but there have been no other injuries. 

This story is breaking and may be updated.

