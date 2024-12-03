Disposal plant fire in Vernal is under investigation, fire crews say

VERNAL — A disposal plant near 12 Mile Wash Rd. caught fire Tuesday afternoon, as fire crews investigated the initial cause.

Chief Deputy Brian Fletcher with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said at 12:15 p.m., a tanker was offloading condensate when the tank overflowed and ignited into flames.

Vernal Fire Department responded to the scene, assisted by Naples Fire Department, as they were able to put out the flames.

Vernal Fire Chief Sam Howard said two oil tanks and two small buildings burned down. Chief Deputy Fletcher said one person was treated and released on the scene for burns, but there have been no other injuries.

This story is breaking and may be updated.