On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Repeat child sexual abuser facing further charges

Dec 3, 2024, 7:39 PM

FILE: The 3rd District Courthouse in West Jordan is pictured on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Kristin Mu...

FILE: The 3rd District Courthouse in West Jordan is pictured on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police investigating a report of child sex abuse uncover allegations against a single suspect spanning more than 30 years.

William Dru Lemmon Sr., 65, was arrested on Monday after Salt Lake County prosecutors charged him with a dozen child sex abuse felonies.

The most recent charges stem from incidents reported to police in January 2024; the oldest date back to the 1980s.

Charging documents state Lemmon admitted to inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl earlier this year and when confronted by police, Lemmon said, “So I need help, I am a sexual predator.”

During their investigation, police learned of older allegations against Lemmon including accusations from one woman who said Lemmon abused her for years as a young child and impregnated her in high school.

Prosecutors are requesting Lemmon remain behind bars without bail, writing in court filings, “The defendant has shown through his actions and by his admission that he is a sexual predator, and is unsafe to be around children of any age or gender,”.

Lemmon is facing a total of twelve charges in two separate cases, including;

  • Three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony;
  • sodomy of a child, a first-degree felony;
  • five counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and;
  • three counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony.

Lemmon will face a judge for his initial appearance Thursday morning.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: The 3rd District Courthouse in West Jordan is pictured on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Kristin Mu...

Alexander Campbell

Repeat child sexual abuser facing further charges

A Salt Lake City man has been indicted and is facing child sex abuse charges on Monday, with some allegations spanning decades.

4 seconds ago

A display of the 54 Festival of Trees at the Mountain America Expo Center on Dec. 3, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

The Festival of Trees inspires Utahns to give back during its 54th year

Many families kick off the holiday season at the Festival of Trees. It's also a safe haven for families who want to honor loved ones who have passed.

23 minutes ago

Tony Bozich and his friends golf on Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton on Dec. 3, 2024 even with the...

Alex Cabrero

Salt Lake and Davis Counties hit ‘orange’ air quality alert

Despite the bad air quality that affected most of Utah on Tuesday, golfers still managed to hit the green.

1 hour ago

A new study from real estate company Redfin finds more than one in five renters spend their entire ...

Daniel Woodruff

New study finds more than 1 in 5 renters spend their entire paycheck on rent

A new study from real estate company Redfin finds more than one in five renters spend their entire paycheck on rent.

2 hours ago

More than 650 students received a new pair of tennis shoes and an experience of a lifetime at Ameri...

Shelby Lofton

RSL players help give out new shoes and socks to students in need

More than 650 students received a new pair of tennis shoes and an experience of a lifetime at America First Field Tuesday.

2 hours ago

White truck with words on it...

Alton Barnhart

Man arrested, accused of impersonating a cop, police say

A man was arrested outside the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Saturday for impersonating an Ivins Police officer, according to the booking affidavit.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Repeat child sexual abuser facing further charges