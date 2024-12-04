Repeat child sexual abuser facing further charges

SALT LAKE CITY — Police investigating a report of child sex abuse uncover allegations against a single suspect spanning more than 30 years.

William Dru Lemmon Sr., 65, was arrested on Monday after Salt Lake County prosecutors charged him with a dozen child sex abuse felonies.

The most recent charges stem from incidents reported to police in January 2024; the oldest date back to the 1980s.

Charging documents state Lemmon admitted to inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl earlier this year and when confronted by police, Lemmon said, “So I need help, I am a sexual predator.”

During their investigation, police learned of older allegations against Lemmon including accusations from one woman who said Lemmon abused her for years as a young child and impregnated her in high school.

Prosecutors are requesting Lemmon remain behind bars without bail, writing in court filings, “The defendant has shown through his actions and by his admission that he is a sexual predator, and is unsafe to be around children of any age or gender,”.

Lemmon is facing a total of twelve charges in two separate cases, including;

Three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony;

sodomy of a child, a first-degree felony;

five counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and;

three counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony.

Lemmon will face a judge for his initial appearance Thursday morning.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.