Every BYU Football Player Who Redshirted In 2024

Dec 3, 2024, 2:36 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


PROVO, Utah – The redshirt rules changed for college football in 2024.

Players can participate in postseason games without that appearance counting against the four-game cap to earn a redshirt season. Postseason games include conference championship games, bowl games, and the College Football Playoff.

Since 2018, college football players have been able to participate in up to four games toward a redshirt season.

BYU football wrapped up its 2024 regular season with a 10-2 record overall. The next appearance for the nationally-ranked Cougars will be in the Bowl Season.

That means players who didn’t appear in the regular season could, if necessary, appear during the bowl game.

Based on the participation reports throughout the season, here’s a list of all the BYU players who redshirted in 2024.

BYU football players who appeared in games during their redshirt season

  • Koa Eldredge, DB – 4 games
  • Siale Esera, LB – 4
  • Pokaiaua Haunga, RB – 4
  • Isaiah Jatta, OT – 3
  • David Latu, DT – 2
  • Orion Maile-Kaufusi, DE – 4
  • Marcus McKenzie, DB – 4

This group’s notables are Siale Esera, Pokaiaua Haunga, Isaiah Jatta, and Marcus McKenzie. All four have the potential to be key contributors in 2025.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta, who stepped in for an injured Brayden Keim in November, will be looked upon to emerge as a starter at offensive tackle next season. Siale Esera and Marcus McKenzie showed flashes of their talent during the 2023 season. Both players navigated injuries this season.

Players with zero game appearances during redshirt season

  • Joe Brown, OL
  • David Clifford, OL
  • Weston Covey, WR
  • Jovesa Damuni, RB
  • Kinilau Fonohema, DE
  • Dallin Havea, DT
  • McCae Hillstead, QB
  • Sione Hingano, OL
  • Nathan Hoke, LB
  • Dallin Johnson, DT
  • Jarinn Kalama, ATH
  • Matthias Leach, DB
  • Iosefa Letuli, DT
  • Noah Lugo, QB
  • Dominique McKenzie, WR
  • Charles Miska, RB
  • Noah Moeaki, TE
  • Tei Nacua, WR
  • Jackson Nelson, OL
  • Trevor Pay, OL
  • Rowan Reay, WR
  • Marquis Taliuli, WR
  • Sani Tuala, DE
  • Carson Tujague, DE
  • Ikinasio Tupou, OL
  • Payton Vansteenkiste, DB
  • Ty West, WR
  • Prince Zombo, WR
  • Will Zundel, TE

There are many intriguing prospects in this group.

Joe Brown’s recovery from the injury he suffered in the summer will be an area to monitor. He was earning first-team snaps at guard last spring.

Former Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead and true freshman Noah Lugo earned redshirts at quarterback this year. What type of step forward do these players take as BYU looks to find a No. 2 to replace Gerry Bohanon?

BYU will need to replace a veteran defensive line next season. Defensive ends Kinilau Fonohema, Sani Tuala, and Carson Tujague will be players to follow in the position battle competitions along the defensive front next year.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

