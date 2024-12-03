Former BYU Cougar Taysom Hill Out For Season With Torn ACL

SALT LAKE CITY- Former BYU Cougar and current Saint Taysom Hill was carted off the field in New Orleans’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a knee injury. At the time of the injury, it was hard to tell the severity, but after evaluation on Sunday evening, bad news came down about Taysom’s situation.

Taysom Hill suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) when his lower left leg was crushed between two Rams defenders on a tackle. The video replay made it easy to believe that the injury was serious, and those fears were confirmed by Ian Rapoport on Monday. The injury is season-ending and Taysom will have a lengthy recovery ahead of him.

Both Hill’s collegiate and professional career have been riddled with injuries. Cougar fans will remember that he endured four season-ending injuries during his time at BYU. In 2012 it was a torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL). In 2014 he sustained a fractured leg coupled with torn ankle ligaments. In 2015 Hill suffered a Lisfranc fracture in the first game of the year against Nebraska. In 2016 he hyperextended his elbow in the regular season finale, missing the Poinsettia Bowl.

His lengthy college injury report put his potential NFL career in question, but he found a home with the New Orleans Saints where he has been their “Swiss Army Knife”, making plays on offense, defense, and special teams, gaining a reputation as one of football’s most unique players.

In his eight games in 2024, Taysom caught 23 passes, rushed the ball 39 times, and completed two passes, scoring seven total touchdowns. On the defensive end, Hill racked up 19 total tackles and a forced fumble. Throughout the year, Hill has provided a spark on both sides for the Saints and has given fans a show with some of the team’s most explosive plays.

Social Media Reacts To Taysom Hill Injury

Taysom Hill has become a fan favorite in New Orleans because of his gritty nature and willingness to put his body on the line for the team. Many fans were saddened to hear the season-ending news and expressed their concern for Taysom on social media.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 44 touchdowns during his NFL career.

