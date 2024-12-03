On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU Cougar Taysom Hill Out For Season With Torn ACL

Dec 3, 2024, 3:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- Former BYU Cougar and current Saint Taysom Hill was carted off the field in New Orleans’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a knee injury. At the time of the injury, it was hard to tell the severity, but after evaluation on Sunday evening, bad news came down about Taysom’s situation.

RELATED: Taysom Hill Injured In Saints Loss To Rams

Taysom Hill suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) when his lower left leg was crushed between two Rams defenders on a tackle. The video replay made it easy to believe that the injury was serious, and those fears were confirmed by Ian Rapoport on Monday. The injury is season-ending and Taysom will have a lengthy recovery ahead of him.

Both Hill’s collegiate and professional career have been riddled with injuries. Cougar fans will remember that he endured four season-ending injuries during his time at BYU. In 2012 it was a torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL). In 2014 he sustained a fractured leg coupled with torn ankle ligaments. In 2015 Hill suffered a Lisfranc fracture in the first game of the year against Nebraska. In 2016 he hyperextended his elbow in the regular season finale, missing the Poinsettia Bowl.

His lengthy college injury report put his potential NFL career in question, but he found a home with the New Orleans Saints where he has been their “Swiss Army Knife”, making plays on offense, defense, and special teams, gaining a reputation as one of football’s most unique players.

In his eight games in 2024, Taysom caught 23 passes, rushed the ball 39 times, and completed two passes, scoring seven total touchdowns. On the defensive end, Hill racked up 19 total tackles and a forced fumble. Throughout the year, Hill has provided a spark on both sides for the Saints and has given fans a show with some of the team’s most explosive plays.

Social Media Reacts To Taysom Hill Injury

Taysom Hill has become a fan favorite in New Orleans because of his gritty nature and willingness to put his body on the line for the team. Many fans were saddened to hear the season-ending news and expressed their concern for Taysom on social media.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 44 touchdowns during his NFL career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

RELATED STORIES

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: What Could Next Walker Kessler Contract Cost?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at how much Walker Kessler might earn on his next contract.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Cougar Taysom Hill Out For Season With Torn ACL

Former BYU Cougar and current Saint Taysom Hill was carted off the field in New Orleans' loss to the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a knee injury. At the time of the injury, it was hard to tell the severity, but after evaluation on Sunday evening, bad news came down about Taysom's situation.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Every BYU Football Player Who Redshirted In 2024

The redshirts from BYU's regular season in 2024.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Forward Paul Millsap Retires

Former Utah Jazz forward Paul Millsap has retired from the NBA following a 16-year career, including four All-Star appearances.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where Does BYU Football’s 2025 Recruiting Class Stand?

Where the BYU football recruiting class stands entering National Signing Day.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Doomed By Second Period, Come Up Short Against Dallas Stars

Despite a solid overall effort by the Utah Hockey Club and another goal from Nick Schmaltz, the team was yet again doomed by a poor second period performance.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Former BYU Cougar Taysom Hill Out For Season With Torn ACL