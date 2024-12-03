Utah Jazz Mailbag: What Could Next Walker Kessler Contract Cost?

SALT LAKE CITY – Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at how much Walker Kessler might earn on his next contract.

Each week we will send out a prompt on X and BlueSky asking for the questions you have about the Jazz.

Then, we’ll respond to as many as we can in that week’s mailbag.

Mailbag: What Would Be A Good Contract For Jazz, Walker Kessler?

With walkers extension coming up, a lot of trade rumors are happening. What would be an ideal extension (in your opinion) that fits both the Jazz and walker. Would love to see walker as Jazzman for a long time. — Cisco (@Cisbro) December 2, 2024

Question: What would be an ideal extension that fits both the Jazz and Walker Kessler?

Answer: Just as the rookies from the 2021 draft class were able to sign contract extensions this offseason, the rookies from the 2022 class, including Walker Kessler, will be eligible to sign long-term deals before the beginning of next season.

It’s good timing for Kessler who has been arguably the best storyline from the first quarter of the Jazz’s 2024-25 campaign, and has rediscovered the magic that made him an All-Rookie caliber player two years ago.

Right now, Kessler, maybe more than any player on the roster projects as a long-term starter in Utah, both matching the Jazz’s timeline and showing he’s worthy of the responsibility.

Be honest, are you more Walker put-back dunk or Walker off-the-lob ??? pic.twitter.com/DneRfFELQx — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 2, 2024

The third-year center looks like a safe bet to evolve into a double-double machine, producing elite shot-blocking numbers, and a player capable of anchoring a defense.

At just 23 years old, that projection lifts him into the $15 million range by conservative estimates.

Now, the question becomes how much more Kessler can make on average each season, and how much the Jazz are willing to spend.

I would expect Kessler’s camp to come to the negotiating table with eyes on a contract similar to Nic Claxton who signed a four-year, $97 million deal in Brooklyn this summer after averaging 12.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game over the last two seasons.

The Brooklyn Nets re-signed center Nic Claxton to a four-year $100 million contract. Claxton gets $97 million guaranteed with $3 million in potential bonuses, league sources told @hoopshype. The contract includes a descending structure, which starts at $27.6 million, per sources. pic.twitter.com/l0lIkjb9FT — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 6, 2024

The Jazz may try to counter with a contract similar to Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl who signed a four-year, $78 million deal in 2023.

Both players are starting-caliber centers who are unlikely to become All-Stars, but probably set the boundaries between which the Jazz and Kessler can negotiate.

Related: Kessler Carrying Jazz Frontcourt

Considering some of the bargain deals for centers that do exist across the NBA’s landscape, and the ongoing debate about what the future of the center position will look like, the Jazz shouldn’t be overly hasty to pay Kessler top dollar.

If the front office isn’t fully sold that he’s worth a four-year, $100 million contract, they should let the center hit restricted free agency in the summer of 2026, and let the market dictate his cost.

But, if Kessler values long-term financial security and is willing to sign for less than asking, they could find a win-win deal in 2025.

Any insight on Hendricks? For instance has he been around the team or practices at all? — Cade C. (@cadeco.bsky.social) December 2, 2024 at 2:56 PM

Question: Any insight on Taylor Hendricks? For instance, has he been around the team or practices at all?

Answer: We are expecting an update on Hendricks in the coming week once he’s a full month removed from his original surgery date.

While we wait to hear from Hendricks himself, some Jazz players have mentioned that the second-year forward has been around the team and has even attended games, but generally stays in the locker room.

Related: What Does Future Hold For Juzang, Sensabaugh?

That’s not uncommon for players with long-term injuries, as the locker room is far more private, and comfortable than the NBA sidelines.

Hendricks’s teammates have also shared that he’s been in good spirits since the injury, which is consistent with his usual demeanor.

Want to ask questions in next week’s mailbag? Give us a follow at @kslsports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky.

Follow @benshoops