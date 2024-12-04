Man arrested, accused of impersonating a cop, police say

HURRICANE — A man was arrested outside the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for impersonating an Ivins Police officer, according to the booking affidavit.

The affidavit said Kyler Kittredge, 54, was attempting to enter through the Sally Port door, an entrance for law enforcement to take arrested individuals into the correctional facility.

Police said Kittredge pulled up to the door in a white Dodge Durango, where Kittredge told jail deputies through the speaker that he had one male to bring in.

When jail deputies asked who he was, the affidavit stated Kittredge responded that he was with the Ivins Police.

The affidavit also said deputies exited the jail to find Kittredge standing next to a Washington County transport vehicle, where they could identify him by his driver’s license.

Kittredge was arrested after arguing with Officer Weaver that he did not say he was a cop. The affidavit also stated Kittredge’s intent to enter the jail was to visit a friend.

Kittredge was later charged with a Class B misdemeanor for impersonating a peace officer.