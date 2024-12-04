On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested, accused of impersonating a cop, police say

Dec 3, 2024, 5:13 PM | Updated: 5:31 pm

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

HURRICANE  — A man was arrested outside the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for impersonating an Ivins Police officer, according to the booking affidavit.

The affidavit said Kyler Kittredge, 54, was attempting to enter through the Sally Port door, an entrance for law enforcement to take arrested individuals into the correctional facility.

Police said Kittredge pulled up to the door in a white Dodge Durango, where Kittredge told jail deputies through the speaker that he had one male to bring in.

When jail deputies asked who he was, the affidavit stated Kittredge responded that he was with the Ivins Police.

The affidavit also said deputies exited the jail to find Kittredge standing next to a Washington County transport vehicle, where they could identify him by his driver’s license.

Kittredge was arrested after arguing with Officer Weaver that he did not say he was a cop. The affidavit also stated Kittredge’s intent to enter the jail was to visit a friend.

Kittredge was later charged with a Class B misdemeanor for impersonating a peace officer.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

More than 650 students received a new pair of tennis shoes and an experience of a lifetime at Ameri...

Shelby Lofton

RSL players help give out new shoes and socks to students in need

More than 650 students received a new pair of tennis shoes and an experience of a lifetime at America First Field Tuesday.

30 seconds ago

White truck with words on it...

Alton Barnhart

Man arrested, accused of impersonating a cop, police say

A man was arrested outside the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Saturday for impersonating an Ivins Police officer, according to the booking affidavit.

18 minutes ago

Sandy police car...

Jessica Lowell, KSL NewsRadio

Child hit by arrow in Sandy home recovering in hospital

A 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head by an arrow in a Sandy house about a week ago, and is now recovering from her injuries.

54 minutes ago

A disposal plant near 12 Mile Wash Rd. caught fire Tuesday afternoon, as fire crews investigated th...

Alton Barnhart

Disposal plant fire in Vernal is under investigation, fire crews say

A disposal plant near 12 Mile Wash Rd. caught fire Tuesday afternoon, as fire crews investigated the initial cause. 

2 hours ago

A worker puts on the finishing touches on a sign outside a venue ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics ...

Graham Dunbar, AP Sports Writer

IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia and Salt Lake Olympics in early 2034

A senior IOC official says scheduling the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia back-to-back with the 2034 Salt Lake City Winter Games would pose “no risk” to the Olympics.

3 hours ago

...

Alton Barnhart

Man flashes women at Orem Hobby Lobby, police say

A man is wanted for flashing at least four female customers at a local Hobby Lobby Tuesday morning, according to the Orem Police Department. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Man arrested, accused of impersonating a cop, police say