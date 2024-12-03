On the Site:
Child hit by arrow in Sandy home recovering in hospital

Dec 3, 2024, 4:37 PM | Updated: 4:47 pm

Sandy police car...

FILE (Sandy Police Department)

(Sandy Police Department)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY JESSICA LOWELL, KSL NEWSRADIO


SANDY — A 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head by an arrow in a Sandy house on Nov. 24. The child is in the hospital but reportedly improving.

Sgt. Greg Moffit with Sandy City Police said a family member was outside of the home sighting, or calibrating, a compound bow when the “bow got away from him.”

The arrow ricochetted off something and was redirected to the home’s exterior. The arrow then broke through the home’s exterior and hit the girl in the head while she was on the couch.

Moffit said the child was breathing and conscious when rescue crews arrived. She was flown by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition

Police call the situation an unintended tragic accident.  “We are grateful she is still here and hopeful in her recovery,” Moffit said.

This story may be updated.

