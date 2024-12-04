On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

RSL players help give out new shoes and socks to students in need

Dec 3, 2024, 5:31 PM

More than 650 students received a new pair of tennis shoes and an experience of a lifetime at Ameri...

More than 650 students received a new pair of tennis shoes and an experience of a lifetime at America First Field Tuesday. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

(Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SANDY — More than 650 students received a new pair of tennis shoes and an experience of a lifetime at America First Field Tuesday.

Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals hosted students from Midvale Elementary School.

Students in preschool to fifth grade got a tour of the stadium and met some of their favorite players. Many of the kids were surprised to see some of those athletes fitting them with a new pair of Adidas tennis shoes.

“We’re going to choose a different Title One school to provide, not only an opportunity for teachers to have an experience with their students outside the classroom, but also be able to give back to the kids in need,” America First Credit Union charitable foundation director Amber Greenwell said.

The foundation partners with different companies and organizations to help give children like these a new pair of shoes before Christmas. It’s called Warm the Soles. This is the event’s 30th anniversary.

“About four weeks ago, leading up to the event, we went out and there were about 30 volunteers and we had measured every single one of the kiddos to make sure that they get the exact size shoe,” Greenwell said.

“For some of our kids in need, is that this is sometimes the only Christmas gift they’ll be receiving this year.”

Midvale Elementary School Principal Carolee Mackay said about 60 % of the students come from low-income families.

“We always try to watch and see like, who needs coats, who need shoes, but some of them, their shoes are too big or too small or they’re taped together or they’re falling apart, so a brand new pair of shoes for these kids, they’re never going to forget that,” Mackay said.

Student Giovany Moreno had his shoes autographed by RSL players.

“These shoes are the best shoes ever!” Moreno said. “I’m never going to wash them.”

Greenwell said the foundation will choose different Title One schools to partner with each year. America First Credit Union committed to delivering at least 4,000 pairs to children across Utah and a few other states.

Anyone looking to support the program can go to any America First branch, or go to Americafirst.com and donate to the Warm the Soles program.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

More than 650 students received a new pair of tennis shoes and an experience of a lifetime at Ameri...

Shelby Lofton

RSL players help give out new shoes and socks to students in need

More than 650 students received a new pair of tennis shoes and an experience of a lifetime at America First Field Tuesday.

4 seconds ago

White truck with words on it...

Alton Barnhart

Man arrested, accused of impersonating a cop, police say

A man was arrested outside the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Saturday for impersonating an Ivins Police officer, according to the booking affidavit.

18 minutes ago

Sandy police car...

Jessica Lowell, KSL NewsRadio

Child hit by arrow in Sandy home recovering in hospital

A 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head by an arrow in a Sandy house about a week ago, and is now recovering from her injuries.

54 minutes ago

A disposal plant near 12 Mile Wash Rd. caught fire Tuesday afternoon, as fire crews investigated th...

Alton Barnhart

Disposal plant fire in Vernal is under investigation, fire crews say

A disposal plant near 12 Mile Wash Rd. caught fire Tuesday afternoon, as fire crews investigated the initial cause. 

2 hours ago

A worker puts on the finishing touches on a sign outside a venue ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics ...

Graham Dunbar, AP Sports Writer

IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia and Salt Lake Olympics in early 2034

A senior IOC official says scheduling the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia back-to-back with the 2034 Salt Lake City Winter Games would pose “no risk” to the Olympics.

3 hours ago

...

Alton Barnhart

Man flashes women at Orem Hobby Lobby, police say

A man is wanted for flashing at least four female customers at a local Hobby Lobby Tuesday morning, according to the Orem Police Department. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

RSL players help give out new shoes and socks to students in need