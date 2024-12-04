RSL players help give out new shoes and socks to students in need

SANDY — More than 650 students received a new pair of tennis shoes and an experience of a lifetime at America First Field Tuesday.

Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals hosted students from Midvale Elementary School.

Students in preschool to fifth grade got a tour of the stadium and met some of their favorite players. Many of the kids were surprised to see some of those athletes fitting them with a new pair of Adidas tennis shoes.

“We’re going to choose a different Title One school to provide, not only an opportunity for teachers to have an experience with their students outside the classroom, but also be able to give back to the kids in need,” America First Credit Union charitable foundation director Amber Greenwell said.

The foundation partners with different companies and organizations to help give children like these a new pair of shoes before Christmas. It’s called Warm the Soles. This is the event’s 30th anniversary.

“About four weeks ago, leading up to the event, we went out and there were about 30 volunteers and we had measured every single one of the kiddos to make sure that they get the exact size shoe,” Greenwell said.

“For some of our kids in need, is that this is sometimes the only Christmas gift they’ll be receiving this year.”

Midvale Elementary School Principal Carolee Mackay said about 60 % of the students come from low-income families.

“We always try to watch and see like, who needs coats, who need shoes, but some of them, their shoes are too big or too small or they’re taped together or they’re falling apart, so a brand new pair of shoes for these kids, they’re never going to forget that,” Mackay said.

Student Giovany Moreno had his shoes autographed by RSL players.

“These shoes are the best shoes ever!” Moreno said. “I’m never going to wash them.”

Greenwell said the foundation will choose different Title One schools to partner with each year. America First Credit Union committed to delivering at least 4,000 pairs to children across Utah and a few other states.

Anyone looking to support the program can go to any America First branch, or go to Americafirst.com and donate to the Warm the Soles program.