Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
Dec 3, 2024, 5:37 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – The Utah Jazz embark on a season-high seven-game road trip tonight in the Sooner State against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Jazz (4-16) take on the Western Conference-leading Thunder (15-5) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, December 3. This is the first of four meetings this season.
RELATED: Late Timeout Costs Jazz Win Against Lakers
What a beautiful mornin’, what a beautiful (game) day ☀️
⏰ 6:00PM MT
📺 KJZZ | JAZZ+
📻 @kslsportszone #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/hiHsU5iZ16
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 3, 2024
Tonght’s game is the fourth for each team in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.
With a 0-3 group play record, the Jazz are eliminated from NBA Cup quarterfinal contention and look to play spoilers to the Thunder instead.
Oklahoma City (2-1) currently sits in second place in West Group B behind the San Antonio Spurs (2-1), who beat the Thunder on November 19 to take the NBA Cup Tiebreaker.
Pregame
Letting Paul Millsap leave in free agency is one of the biggest blunders in @utahjazz history.
Now, @benshoops says they must avoid making the same mistake in their current rebuild with Collin Sexton. #TakeNote https://t.co/ms5AnDrrET
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 3, 2024
Always keyed in on the vibes 🕺🔑 pic.twitter.com/w0khtIcOqn
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 3, 2024
Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder Gameday Reading
-
Jazz Open December Road Gauntlet Against Thunder
-
Lauri Markkanen Blows Past Anthony Davis For Reverse Dunk
-
Collin Sexton Freezes LeBron James With Fake Pass For Open Layup
-
A Failed Final Possession For Jazz Stunts Comeback Against Lakers
-
Slow First Quarter Sinks Jazz Hopes Against Mavericks
-
Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Welcomes New Baby On Social Media
-
Former Utah Jazz Forward Paul Millsap Retires
-
Paul Millsap Can Serve As Cautionary Tale For Jazz Rebuild
Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports
Utah will play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Friday, December 6. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.
Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.
Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.