On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Dec 3, 2024, 5:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – The Utah Jazz embark on a season-high seven-game road trip tonight in the Sooner State against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Jazz (4-16) take on the Western Conference-leading Thunder (15-5) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, December 3. This is the first of four meetings this season.

RELATED: Late Timeout Costs Jazz Win Against Lakers

Tonght’s game is the fourth for each team in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.

With a 0-3 group play record, the Jazz are eliminated from NBA Cup quarterfinal contention and look to play spoilers to the Thunder instead.

Oklahoma City (2-1) currently sits in second place in West Group B behind the San Antonio Spurs (2-1), who beat the Thunder on November 19 to take the NBA Cup Tiebreaker.

Pregame

Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder Gameday Reading

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Utah will play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Friday, December 6. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz embark on a season-high seven-game road trip tonight in the Sooner State against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paul Millsap Can Serve As Cautionary Tale For Jazz Rebuild

Paul Millsap announced his retirement on Tuesday, and his story should serve as a cautionary tale for the Utah Jazz.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: What Could Next Walker Kessler Contract Cost?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at how much Walker Kessler might earn on his next contract.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Cougar Taysom Hill Out For Season With Torn ACL

Former BYU Cougar and current Saint Taysom Hill was carted off the field in New Orleans' loss to the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a knee injury. At the time of the injury, it was hard to tell the severity, but after evaluation on Sunday evening, bad news came down about Taysom's situation.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Every BYU Football Player Who Redshirted In 2024

The redshirts from BYU's regular season in 2024.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Forward Paul Millsap Retires

Former Utah Jazz forward Paul Millsap has retired from the NBA following a 16-year career, including four All-Star appearances.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More