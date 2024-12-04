Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – The Utah Jazz embark on a season-high seven-game road trip tonight in the Sooner State against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Jazz (4-16) take on the Western Conference-leading Thunder (15-5) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, December 3. This is the first of four meetings this season.

What a beautiful mornin’, what a beautiful (game) day ☀️ ⏰ 6:00PM MT

📺 KJZZ | JAZZ+

📻 @kslsportszone #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/hiHsU5iZ16 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 3, 2024

Tonght’s game is the fourth for each team in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.

With a 0-3 group play record, the Jazz are eliminated from NBA Cup quarterfinal contention and look to play spoilers to the Thunder instead.

Oklahoma City (2-1) currently sits in second place in West Group B behind the San Antonio Spurs (2-1), who beat the Thunder on November 19 to take the NBA Cup Tiebreaker.

Pregame

Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder Gameday Reading

Utah will play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Friday, December 6. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. MT.

