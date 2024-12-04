Salt Lake and Davis Counties hit ‘orange’ air quality alert

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite the bad air quality that affected most of Utah on Tuesday, plenty of people were still outside.

For golfers like Brian Dabling and his friend, they can’t miss the opportunity of chasing birdies and eagles as often as possible on the Riverbend Golf Course. Not even December cold days keep them away.

“We try twice a week year-round,” Dabling said. “Last winter, we were out here every month.”

However, the thing about Utah golf in December is that the beautiful views might not be there. Tuesday was an example of that as the growing inversion got worse as the day went on.

Salt Lake and Davis County started the day in the yellow air alert zone but moved to orange by early afternoon.

The Utah Division of Air Quality recommends that people who are sensitive to bad air be careful about being outside for too long or overexerting themselves during orange air days.

Inversions will remain in place for the valleys of northern Utah until at least Friday, and more likely until Sunday. This will result in a continued decline in air quality, particularly impacting sensitive groups. #utwx pic.twitter.com/kPylINaROA — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 3, 2024



Coughing, shortness of breath, or feeling lightheaded are symptoms that indicate it is time to take a break and go inside to escape the bad air.

Golfers might blame their play on the bad air, but they were still playing.

“It doesn’t get in our way. We do not let anything get in our way,” said Tony Bozich with a laugh after making a putt.

Bozich and his friends figure the air quality isn’t too bad yet. They feel that getting outside and exercising are important for the mind and body.

“With as crazy as the world is right now, you got to do something to get out,” Bozich said. “It is better than sitting at home eating chips and watching TV.”

Even though a red air day is not forecasted in the next few days, these golfers know that eventually, one will occur that will make it tough to see a drive down the fairway.

“It wouldn’t matter. We would still find these yellow balls. We would get through it,” Bozich said.

For hardcore golfers, it seems bad air is just another hazard, like sand and water.

“Oh, I will put on an N95 mask and still walk,” Dabling said.