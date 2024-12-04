On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S AIR QUALITY

Salt Lake and Davis Counties hit ‘orange’ air quality alert

Dec 3, 2024, 6:36 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Despite the bad air quality that affected most of Utah on Tuesday, plenty of people were still outside.

For golfers like Brian Dabling and his friend, they can’t miss the opportunity of chasing birdies and eagles as often as possible on the Riverbend Golf Course. Not even December cold days keep them away.

“We try twice a week year-round,” Dabling said. “Last winter, we were out here every month.”

However, the thing about Utah golf in December is that the beautiful views might not be there. Tuesday was an example of that as the growing inversion got worse as the day went on.

Inversion over Riverton on Tuesday as golfers played.

Inversion over Riverton on Tuesday as golfers played. (John Wilson, KSL TV)

Salt Lake and Davis County started the day in the yellow air alert zone but moved to orange by early afternoon.

The Utah Division of Air Quality recommends that people who are sensitive to bad air be careful about being outside for too long or overexerting themselves during orange air days.


Coughing, shortness of breath, or feeling lightheaded are symptoms that indicate it is time to take a break and go inside to escape the bad air.

Golfers might blame their play on the bad air, but they were still playing.

“It doesn’t get in our way. We do not let anything get in our way,” said Tony Bozich with a laugh after making a putt.

Bozich and his friends figure the air quality isn’t too bad yet. They feel that getting outside and exercising are important for the mind and body.

“With as crazy as the world is right now, you got to do something to get out,” Bozich said. “It is better than sitting at home eating chips and watching TV.”

Tony Bozich and his friends golfing as the inversion sets over Salt Lake County.

Tony Bozich and his friends golfing as the inversion sets over Salt Lake County. (John Wilson, KSL TV)

Even though a red air day is not forecasted in the next few days, these golfers know that eventually, one will occur that will make it tough to see a drive down the fairway.

“It wouldn’t matter. We would still find these yellow balls. We would get through it,” Bozich said.

For hardcore golfers, it seems bad air is just another hazard, like sand and water.

“Oh, I will put on an N95 mask and still walk,” Dabling said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Air Quality

Tony Bozich and his friends golf on Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton on Dec. 3, 2024 even with the...

Alex Cabrero

Salt Lake and Davis Counties hit ‘orange’ air quality alert

Despite the bad air quality that affected most of Utah on Tuesday, golfers still managed to hit the green.

31 minutes ago

Inversion conditions cloud vision, impact health in the Salt Lake Valley. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Brian Carlson

Tools to help you better monitor Utah’s air quality

People worried about Utah's dirty air this week, may see it on the horizon, but wonder 'How bad is the air actually right in front of me?' KSL TV found the best tools and experts to give you that answer, and debunked products that don't work.

22 hours ago

Researchers at Intermountain Health found that air pollution from winter inversions and summer wild...

Shelby Lofton

New study shows air pollution increases inflammation in Utahns with heart disease

A new study shows that air pollution from winter inversions and summer wildfires can seriously harm Utahns with heart problems.

23 hours ago

Smog settled in over the Salt Lake Valley on Dec. 1, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Smog covers parts of Northern Utah, inversion season begins

Smog settled in over valleys in Northern Utah Sunday, at the end of the long holiday weekend.

2 days ago

Downtown Salt Lake City is barely visible from Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 11...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

GOP Utah lawmakers consider having more say over air quality rules

Some Utah legislators are considering having more say over the rules dictating state air quality standards and expressed hope that the incoming Trump administration will be friendlier to the Beehive State when it comes to what they see as overly onerous environmental regulations.

2 days ago

A pump jack operates on the Navajo Nation reservation near Montezuma Creek in San Juan County on Fr...

Alexander Campbell

EPA fines oil company $5.5 million, must upgrade facilities in Utah

Ovintiv, a Denver-based oil drilling company, was fined $5.5 million on Monday for violations of the Clean Air Act.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Salt Lake and Davis Counties hit ‘orange’ air quality alert