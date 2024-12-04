BYU Moves Up One Spot In College Football Top 25 Rankings

PROVO, Utah – BYU football moved from No. 19 to No. 18 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

While the Cougars moved up after defeating Houston, they remain the lowest-ranked two-loss power conference team in the Top 25.

#BYU checks in at No. 18 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25. Arizona State is at No. 15, and Iowa State is at No. 16. The Committee has never been impressed with the Big 12 this year. They have made that clear. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 4, 2024

The rankings were the final installment before Selection Sunday this upcoming weekend. College Football Playoff Committee Chairman Warde Manuel said on the weekly ESPN telecast, “Those who are not playing, we will not adjust those teams.”

That means there is no path for BYU to reach the College Football Playoff as an at-large team.

BYU finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and a 7-2 mark in Big 12 play. The signature win on BYU’s resume includes a victory at SMU, who is at No. 8 in this week’s ranking and is preparing to play No. 17 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Kelly Ford, a college football power rating, believed the playoff committee under-ranked BYU by six spots.

How did the Committee do? My biggest takeaway is the Committee is SEVERELY over-ranking the G5 contenders compared to my Most Deserving Rankings pic.twitter.com/ALHuIl21jY — Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) December 4, 2024

The same goes for other Big 12 teams.

Big 12 leader Arizona State is ranked 15th, and Iowa State is ranked 16th. The two Big 12 programs will play for an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

Released: December 3, 2024

1. Oregon | 12-0 | Big Ten

2. Texas | 11-1 | SEC

3. Penn State | 11-1 | Big Ten

4. Notre Dame | 11-1 | FBS Independents

5. Georgia | 10-2 | SEC

6. Ohio State | 10-2 | Big Ten

7. Tennessee | 10-2 | SEC

8. SMU | 11-1 | ACC

9. Indiana | 11-1 | Big Ten

10. Boise State | 11-1 | Mountain West

11. Alabama | 9-3 | SEC

12. Miami | 10-2 | ACC

13. Ole Miss | 9-3 | SEC

14. South Carolina | 9-3 | SEC

15. Arizona State | 10-2 | Big 12

16. Iowa State | 10-2 | Big 12

17. Clemson | 9-3 | ACC

18. BYU | 10-2 | Big 12

19. Missouri | 9-3 | SEC

20. UNLV | 10-2 | Mountain West

21. Illinois | 9-3 | Big Ten

22. Syracuse | 9-3 | ACC

23. Colorado | 9-3 | Big 12

24. Army | 10-1 | American

25. Memphis | 10-2 | American

