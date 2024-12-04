The Festival of Trees inspires Utahns to give back during its 54th year

SANDY — When the Festival of Trees opens on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, visitors to this long-running holiday tradition will be greeted with row after row of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses, and more.

The Festival of Trees is a Utah holiday tradition that is now in its 54th year, with proceeds benefiting patients from Primary Children’s Hospital. In 2023, the festival raised $3.4 million.

“All the love and support from the Festival of Trees is amazing,” said 11-year-old Ruby Thackeray.

Ruby is one of 550 people or groups that donated a tree to this year’s festival. Ruby has spent many years visiting Primary Children’s Hospital battling cancer.

“I was born with a tumor on the back of my neck, and then I was diagnosed with melanoma when I was three,” she said. “They then found out that I had many tumors in my lungs.”

Facing a frightening diagnosis that included a tumor pressing on her heart, Ruby’s parents didn’t know what her future held. But then, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital doctors introduced them to a new technology called rapid whole genome sequencing, which identified a new, targeted therapy for her cancer.

“It did work in like two months. 90% of my tumors were shrunken,” Ruby said.

Fast-forward a few years, and Ruby is now three years off treatment and cancer-free. At this year’s Festival of the Trees, she is being honored as the festival’s patient champion. In honor of her journey, Ruby and her family designed a red and gold tree complete with all the things she’s passionate about, like soccer, the violin, and writing.

They’re also helping other families at the hospital by serving meals at the Ronald McDonald Family Room.

“All of the money that comes from this tree goes to the hospital where I was taken care of, which is really nice to know that other kids are getting the same help I got,” she said.

Ruby hopes her tree inspires others who may be going through what she went through, and she wants them to know that they’re not alone.

“Have a lot of hope and like courage that it’s going to work out, and even if it doesn’t, then it’s going to be okay,” she said.

Ruby’s tree, along with all the other donated items, will be auctioned off Tuesday night. To place a bid, visit the festival’s website. Tickets for the festival can also be purchased on the website or in person at the expo center.

“Our community truly is making a difference in the lives of children by supporting this beloved holiday tradition,” said Katy Welkie, chief executive officer of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health, in a statement about the event. “We are grateful to our dedicated volunteers for their commitment to helping children thrive, and invite the community to join us at the Festival of Trees December 4-7.”