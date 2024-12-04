On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL's Quarters for Christmas
KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Announces Hiring Of General Manager

Dec 3, 2024, 6:54 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahIn a growing trend of college athletics becoming more like professional sports than amateur sports, the BYU Cougars football program has hired Dave George as the first General Manager in program history.

The BYU Department of Athletics and head football coach Kalani Sitake announced George’s hiring on Tuesday, December 3.

“I’m excited to welcome Dave to BYU in this new position as our general manager,” said Sitake. 

“As an attorney with a lot of interactions with the NCAA and working in sports law, he has a great understanding of the current state of college football and is extremely forward-thinking about where college football is headed,” Sitake continued. “He will play an important role on the financial side of our roster management to both educate and protect our players and optimize their opportunities. Dave is extremely intelligent with a skill set that will greatly benefit the players in our program as we move forward in the development of BYU football.”

George will focus on various tasks, including roster optimization, strategic partnerships, facilitating NIL, and branding opportunities for student-athletes.

After graduating from BYU, George earned a J.D. from UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law. He joins the Cougars following a stint with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP in St. Louis, Missouri, where he practiced sports and entertainment law. 

“I am thrilled to return to BYU and be part of a program with a fanbase and a network like no other,” said George. “College football is entering an era of unprecedented growth and opportunity, and I look forward to embracing the challenges and possibilities that come with it. Kalani and I share a unified vision: empowering our athletes to excel not only on the field but also in building a strong foundation for their futures. We are deeply committed to fostering their success in life, their careers and as leaders who positively impact and serve their communities. Together, we will continue to honor the rich traditions and core values that define BYU while moving the football program forward into an exciting future.”

