BYU Football Announces Hiring Of General Manager

PROVO, Utah—In a growing trend of college athletics becoming more like professional sports than amateur sports, the BYU Cougars football program has hired Dave George as the first General Manager in program history.

The BYU Department of Athletics and head football coach Kalani Sitake announced George’s hiring on Tuesday, December 3.

“I’m excited to welcome Dave to BYU in this new position as our general manager,” said Sitake.

#BYU football announced the hiring of Dave George as General Manager. New position created on the staff. GM role will specialize in:

– Roster Optimization

– Strategic Partnerships

– Revenue Share distribution

– Facilitating NIL & brand-building opportunities for players

-… — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 3, 2024

“As an attorney with a lot of interactions with the NCAA and working in sports law, he has a great understanding of the current state of college football and is extremely forward-thinking about where college football is headed,” Sitake continued. “He will play an important role on the financial side of our roster management to both educate and protect our players and optimize their opportunities. Dave is extremely intelligent with a skill set that will greatly benefit the players in our program as we move forward in the development of BYU football.”

George will focus on various tasks, including roster optimization, strategic partnerships, facilitating NIL, and branding opportunities for student-athletes.

Welcome to the Family, Dave!! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Nafl2WDwfU — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 3, 2024

After graduating from BYU, George earned a J.D. from UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law. He joins the Cougars following a stint with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP in St. Louis, Missouri, where he practiced sports and entertainment law.

“I am thrilled to return to BYU and be part of a program with a fanbase and a network like no other,” said George. “College football is entering an era of unprecedented growth and opportunity, and I look forward to embracing the challenges and possibilities that come with it. Kalani and I share a unified vision: empowering our athletes to excel not only on the field but also in building a strong foundation for their futures. We are deeply committed to fostering their success in life, their careers and as leaders who positively impact and serve their communities. Together, we will continue to honor the rich traditions and core values that define BYU while moving the football program forward into an exciting future.”

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24