Where Does Utah Football’s 2025 Recruiting Class Stand?

SALT LAKE CITY – Wednesday is the first day of the early signing period, the quasi-National Signing Day. Utah will officially welcome nearly all of its 2025 recruiting class.

The Utes enter tomorrow with 20 commits in their class and a handful of return missionaries from previous classes expected to sign as well.

Utah Commit List

With 20 pledges, here is a rundown of the 2025 class commits:

JJ Buchanan, WR/TE

Cyrus Polu, LB

Thank you so much to everyone who has recruited me for the love and hospitality to me and my family I have been blessed and very grateful. With that being said I would like to say that I have committed to the university of Utah! @Utah_Football @Colton_Swan @RSNBUtes 🔴⚫️⚪️ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/3b0SL4PHLb — Cyrus Polu (@cyrusp_14) June 23, 2024

Christian Thatcher, LB

Daniel Bray, RB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brayden Slack – Sports Edits (@braydenslack5)

Tavian McNair, WR

Mana Carvalho, DB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mana_2 (@mana_carvalho2)

Max Fonoimoana, LB

Karson Kaufusi, DL

Shelton Fuller, S

Wyatt Becker, QB

Jamarian Ficklin, QB

Nathan Tilmon, S

Jason Stokes Jr, CB

Deon Mays, CB

Drew Clemens, TE

Soren Shinofield, OL

Semi Taulanga, DL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by santa ana, california (@semi.taulanga)

Sione Motuapuaka, DL

Dillon Curtis, K

Utah Welcoming Missionaries Home

From previous classes, here are the return missionaries Utah is expected to sign:

Hunter Clegg, DE

Mateaki Helu, LB

Brock Fonoimoana, S

Kainoa Carvalho, WR

Stanley Raass, DL

What’s Left For Utah?

Tomorrow and over the next couple of days could also lead to a few final commitments to the class. The Utes have built momentum towards the finish line with four commits since Saturday. There remain four more potential additions that would serve as icing on the cake.

St. Louis defensive lineman, Pupualii Sepulona

A gifted athlete who has not only competed but led St. Louis to state championships in basketball, volleyball, and football. Seupolona has a lot of promise in football given his size and athletic qualities. He’s seen his recruitment pick up, which includes Boise State and San Diego State. However, Lewis Powell’s relationship with Sepulona is viewed as the key to Utah’s chances at landing his pledge. He’s set to announce his commitment tomorrow at 12:00 pm MT.

Bingham offensive lineman, Nick Hallock

After landing an offer from Utah in October, the Utes have surged to the top of his recruitment. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder previously took an official visit to Washington State, while he just wrapped up one over the weekend at Utah. Hallock has a good frame to go along with athleticism and promising technique at this stage. Hallock will announce who he’s committed to at 2:30 pm MT tomorrow at Bingham High School.

Aledo running back, Raycine Guillory

After re-classifying to the 2025 class, the Utes made a big move for the talented running back. Guillory visited a couple of weeks ago and was quite impressed with the Utah program. Ole Miss has also been heavily involved with him and even hosted him for his final official visit this past weekend. There has been a little back and forth but sources have remained optimistic at Utah’s chances to surprise and land his commitment. Guillory is set to announce his commitment tomorrow in a signing day ceremony at 5:00 pm MT in Aledo.

Sanger receiver, Bryson Baker

Lastly, receiver Bryson Baker will secretly sign with the program before publicly announcing his commitment this Friday. He will decide between Cal, Michigan State, UCLA, and Utah. The Utes welcomed Baker in for an official visit a couple of months ago and have continued to build their case since. Utah is in good shape, but an offensive coordinator hire would probably go a long way toward solidifying their case to land him.

Late Drama For Utah?

With the season Utah endured, staff have been on high alert with their recruits. There have been many programs interested in flipping their commits.

Colorado made a late run at linebacker Christian Thatcher but the stud linebacker has stayed locked in.

BYU has put on the full-court press with Cyrus Polu, Semi Taulanga, and a couple of returning missionaries, but Utah seems to be in good shape.

Cal has made a push for receiver Tavian McNair and this one will come down to his final decision tomorrow night.

Two-way lineman Milz Asiata has had to explore options late in the process and has returned home to Australia to discuss his options with his family.