Turnover Doom Jazz In Blowout Loss To Oklahoma City
Dec 3, 2024, 8:30 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – The Utah Jazz closed out 2024 NBA Cup play with a mistake-plagued, turnover-prone 133-106 loss to Oklahoma City.
The Jazz (4-17) took on the Western Conference-leading Thunder (16-5) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, December 3. This was the first of four meetings this season.
RELATED: Late Timeout Costs Jazz Win Against Lakers
Tonght’s game is the fourth for each team in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.
With a 0-3 group play record, the Jazz are eliminated from NBA Cup quarterfinal contention and look to play spoilers to the Thunder instead.
Oklahoma City (2-1) currently sits in second place in West Group B behind the San Antonio Spurs (2-1), who beat the Thunder on November 19 to take the NBA Cup Tiebreaker.
Pregame
First Quarter
The @utahjazz led 19-10, but a 12-4 run by the @okcthunder had trimmed the lead to just one.
Jazz up 23-22 with 3:27 left in the first. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1XMBn2rEql
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024
After one the @utahjazz trail the @okcthunder
32-25.
Jazz outscored 22-6 to close the quarter. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MP4vlJQ6D0
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024
Second Quarter
With 4:40 left in the first half the @utahjazz trail the @okcthunder 51-42.
Collin Sexton has eight points to lead the Jazz.#TakeNotepic.twitter.com/FCgFFm00Sa
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024
Walker Kessler closes the gap for the @utahjazz with a block and breakaway layup just before halftime against the @okcthunder.#TakeNotehttps://t.co/3nK1R926Ah
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024
RELATED: Walker Kessler Turns Block Into Breakaway Layup For Utah Jazz
At the half the @utahjazz trail the @okcthunder 62-50.
Jazz are shooting a stellar 61 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three, but have committed 19 turnovers. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/HTcawYPX4T
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024
Third Quarter
With seven minutes left in the third quarter the @utahjazz trail the @okcthunder 80-65.
Jalen Williams has 24 points to lead all scorers. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/YQb0QbgHbY
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024
RELATED: Flurry Of Threes Keeps Utah Jazz Within Striking Distance Of Thunder
The @utahjazz are down 102-75 heading into the fourth.
The @okcthunder are trying to run the scoring up to win a potential tiebreaker in the NBA Cup.
They outscored the Jazz 40-25 in the third. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/FXWVDlv8f1
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024
Fourth Quarter
The @utahjazz fall to the @okcthunder 133-106 to open their December road schedule.
Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson each scored 17 points in the loss. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/re0yJayOpJ
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024
