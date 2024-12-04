Turnover Doom Jazz In Blowout Loss To Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – The Utah Jazz closed out 2024 NBA Cup play with a mistake-plagued, turnover-prone 133-106 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Jazz (4-17) took on the Western Conference-leading Thunder (16-5) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, December 3. This was the first of four meetings this season.

Tonght’s game is the fourth for each team in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.

With a 0-3 group play record, the Jazz are eliminated from NBA Cup quarterfinal contention and look to play spoilers to the Thunder instead.

Oklahoma City (2-1) currently sits in second place in West Group B behind the San Antonio Spurs (2-1), who beat the Thunder on November 19 to take the NBA Cup Tiebreaker.

Pregame

First Quarter

Key pass right on the Markk to start 🎯 pic.twitter.com/4GSn0Tw21c — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 4, 2024

The @utahjazz led 19-10, but a 12-4 run by the @okcthunder had trimmed the lead to just one. Jazz up 23-22 with 3:27 left in the first. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1XMBn2rEql — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024

Second Quarter

but what’s he building with all these blocks 🤔🧱 pic.twitter.com/p4AtAeRVim — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 4, 2024

how’d those 2024 resolutions go??? pic.twitter.com/9i3BucopAS — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 4, 2024

With 4:40 left in the first half the @utahjazz trail the @okcthunder 51-42. Collin Sexton has eight points to lead the Jazz.#TakeNotepic.twitter.com/FCgFFm00Sa — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024

Walker Kessler is in one of those stretches where it seems like he shows you something new every game or two. He’s playing with a lot of confidence. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 4, 2024

Walker Kessler closes the gap for the @utahjazz with a block and breakaway layup just before halftime against the @okcthunder.#TakeNotehttps://t.co/3nK1R926Ah — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024

At the half the @utahjazz trail the @okcthunder 62-50. Jazz are shooting a stellar 61 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three, but have committed 19 turnovers. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/HTcawYPX4T — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024

Third Quarter

follow the bull 👀 pic.twitter.com/XpK4y881OP — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 4, 2024

With seven minutes left in the third quarter the @utahjazz trail the @okcthunder 80-65. Jalen Williams has 24 points to lead all scorers. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/YQb0QbgHbY — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024

This was in 1976, btw. The most turnovers ever in a game was the Los Angeles Lakers who committed 43 turnovers in a game they also won over the Seattle Super Sonics in 1974. Reminder, anyone who tells you the NBA used to be better doesn’t know what they’re talking about. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 4, 2024

The @utahjazz are down 102-75 heading into the fourth. The @okcthunder are trying to run the scoring up to win a potential tiebreaker in the NBA Cup. They outscored the Jazz 40-25 in the third. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/FXWVDlv8f1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Both former @UtahMBB and former @WeberStateMBB stars Branden Carlson and Dillon Jones are on the floor for the @okcthunder against the @utahjazz. Cool moment for the state! — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024

The @utahjazz fall to the @okcthunder 133-106 to open their December road schedule. Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson each scored 17 points in the loss. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/re0yJayOpJ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2024

