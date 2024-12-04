Man arrested, accused of DUI and child endangerment

SALT LAKE CITY — St. George police arrested a man on suspicion of multiple charges, including driving under the influence and child endangerment, on Monday.

David Nedjim Jackson, 37, was arrested on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to the filed document, officers responded to a disorderly conduct call near 1200 South Bluff St. in St. George. After the officers arrived, Jackson was accused of having exited the station’s parking lot, driving the wrong way on Bluff Street.

Officers noted in the document that Jackson narrowly avoided a collision with a second vehicle and “drove with a willful and wanton disregard for public safety.”

The document also states that after Jackson was stopped, he refused to cooperate with officers until Tasers were drawn, at which point Jackson complied and was put in the back of a squad car.

According to the document, Jackson was also investigated for driving under the influence and admitted to drinking while driving. Following the confession, a 3-month-old infant was discovered in Jackson’s car without a proper car seat.

During the investigation, officers also interviewed witnesses at the gas station, who claimed that an argument ensued between Jackson and a woman, according to the affidavit. During that argument, Jackson is accused of hitting his spouse and driving off with the baby before returning to the station to pick up his spouse and “sped through the parking lot.”

The document further states that Jackson’s driver’s license had been revoked, as well as two previous domestic violence-related convictions.

David Nedjim Jackson, 37, was booked into the Washington County Jail on suspicion of nine charges, including;

driving under the influence on the wrong side of a highway, a class A misdemeanor;

driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16, a class A misdemeanor;

domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class A misdemeanor;

assault, a class A misdemeanor;

violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor;

interfering with a police officer, a class B misdemeanor;

reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor;

driving under the influence, first offense in ten years, a class B misdemeanor, and;

driving on a denied license, a class C misdemeanor.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233