Daughter charged for stealing mother’s firearms with plans of selling them

KEARNS — A woman is being accused of stealing a car and three firearms from her mother with the intention of selling them.

Danika Marie Hall, 28, was charged in the Third Judicial District in Salt Lake County on felony charges of burglary of a dwelling, theft of a firearm and operable motor vehicle, and possessing a firearm as a restricted person, according to court documents.

On June 23, Hall’s mother called Unified police about a burglary at her home that happened while she was camping. Hall’s mother told police that her “AR-15 Rifle, Ruger 0.22 Rifle, Springfield 9mm handgun, thousands of rounds of ammo, cash, and Jeep” were stolen.

Hall’s mother said that Hall was checked into rehab on June 21 and suspected one of Hall’s friends was involved, court documents stated.

On June 26, police reported that Hall called her mother, telling her the Jeep was found at a home in Murray. When police responded to the Murray address, Salt Lake City police found Hall’s friend at the home and detained them.

According to court documents, SLCPD was investigating Hall’s friend, who was selling firearms that matched Hall’s mother’s stolen guns.

After being read their Miranda rights, Hall’s friend told police that Hall stole her mother’s firearms, money, and Jeep. Hall’s friend said they made a deal with Hall to share the profits of selling the firearms.

According to court documents, in August, Hall was also charged with breaking into a man’s car, stealing checks, and writing them to herself. A hearing for this case happened on Monday.

Court documents do not show any arrests or charges against Hall’s friend for this incident.