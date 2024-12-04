On the Site:
Two Former Local College Players Took The Floor Against The Jazz

Dec 3, 2024, 9:01 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Utah Jazz dropped their fifth straight game to the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Although the Jazz lost, two members of the Thunder who played their college basketball in Utah got minutes in the NBA Cup matchup.

Former Weber State Wildcat Dillon Jones went 26th overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent four years in Ogden where he averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in his senior year. Jones has made an appearance in each game for the Thunder, averaging eight minutes per game. In Tuesday’s matchup, Dillon logged 16 minutes, making eight shots, two of them 3-pointers. He also had four rebounds and two assists and was a +5.

Branden Carlson spent five seasons in Salt Lake as a member of the Utah Runnin’ Utes. In his final year, Carlson averaged 17 points and 6.6 rebounds. Branden went undrafted but was signed to a two-way contract by the Toronto Raptors before finding his way onto a talented and young Thunder roster. Branden made only his second appearance of the season against the Jazz. He played eight minutes and missed all five of the shots he took, but made two free throws. He also pulled down two boards and added a block.

Jazz fans who watched Dillon and Carlson in their college days got to see these young players take the floor at the next level and contribute to a win.

Jazz Face Thunder To Open Road Swing

The Jazz will face the Thunder in their final NBA Cup game of the season.

With an 0-3 record in group play, the Jazz can no longer qualify for the NBA Cup quarterfinals and will look to play spoilers to the Thunder instead.

Oklahoma City (2-1) currently sits in second place in West Group B behind the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) who beat the Thunder on November 19 to take the NBA Cup Tiebreaker.

The Thunder can clinch a spot in the quarterfinals on Tuesday with a win over the Jazz, and a Spurs loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Related: Jazz Unveil NBA Cup Court

Oklahoma City is the first stop for the Jazz on a three-game Western Conference road trip.

After facing the Thunder, the Jazz will be in Portland on Friday night, before traveling to play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

The Jazz will have one home and one road game added to their schedule between December 9th and 18th after missing the NBA Cup playoffs, before heading back out on a four-game road swing beginning on December 19th in Detroit.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflamation)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fractured fibula)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

