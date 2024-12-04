On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

NBA Finalizes Utah Jazz Schedule With Two Additional Games

Dec 3, 2024, 11:21 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Hours after being blown out by the OKC Thunder, finishing NBA Cup play winless, the Utah Jazz learned the final part of their 2024-25 schedule. The Jazz will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday, December 13. Utah then heads to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers on Monday, December 16.

The NBA announced finalized schedules for all 30 teams on Tuesday, December 3, following the conclusion of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup pool play.

The NBA Cup Knockout Round continues with the quarterfinals on Tuesday, December 10, and Wednesday, December 11.

In the Western Conference, the top-seeded OKC Thunder will host the Wild Card-winning Dallas Mavericks. The two-three portion of the West bracket features the Houston Rockets hosting the Golden State Warriors.

The first-seed Milwaukee Bucks will host the upstart Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference, and the New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks in the other half of the East bracket.

Utah Jazz Gameday Reading

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Utah will play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Friday, December 6. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

