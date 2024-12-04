Kalani Sitake, Chris Kemoeatu Named To Polynesian Football Hall Of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY—The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced its inductees for the class of 2025.

Three men with Polynesian ancestry were selected for the class of 2025. Two of them have connections to football programs in the state of Utah.

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and former Utah star offensive lineman Chris Kemoeatu as part of the 2025 class.

Polynesian Football HOF: Class of 2025

🌴 INTRODUCING THE POLYNESIAN FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2025 🏈 CHRIS KEMOEATU (Tongan Ancestry)

🏈 JIM NICHOLSON (Samoan Ancestry)

🏈 KALANI SITAKE (Tongan Ancestry) Full release 🤙🏾 https://t.co/q6Q1FnHesw pic.twitter.com/ayHdIUikQ3 — Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) December 4, 2024

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jim Nicholson rounds out the class.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, it is our great honor to recognize and celebrate the Class of 2025,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman, Co-Founder, and Inductee of Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. “These men embody the spirit of Polynesia and have left an enduring mark on the game of football. We look forward to celebrating their incredible achievements this January in Hawai’i!”

Sitake and Kemoeatu will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement, which will be held from January 17 to 19, 2025.

Kalani Sitake & Chris Kemoeatu

Kalani Sitake made history when he was hired as BYU football’s head coach in 2016. Sitake became the first-ever Tongan head coach in college football.

The former BYU fullback completed his ninth season as BYU’s head coach and guided his program to a 10-2 record in only their second season in the Big 12 Conference.

Chris Kemoeatu was an All-American guard at Utah in 2004. He became a starter at right guard along Utah’s offensive line in 2002 when Ron McBride was the head coach of the Utes.

After Kemoeatu’s playing days concluded at Utah, he had a seven-year NFL career. During his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kemoeatu won two Super Bowls.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper