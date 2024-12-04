On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Teen accused of assault after throwing firework at mother and daughter, police say

Dec 4, 2024, 1:28 PM

A South Jordan police vehicle is pictured in South Jordan on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Steve Griffin, ...

A South Jordan police vehicle is pictured in South Jordan on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

(Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — A teenage boy is accused of assaulting two people in a South Jordan neighborhood after a group of teens allegedly threw a firework at a mother and daughter, police said.

In a probable cause statement for the 17-year-old boy, the South Jordan Police Department said the incident took place on September 27, 2024 at approximately 11:00 p.m. Police responded to a home after a man called saying “a group of boys had thrown an explosive device at his wife and daughter.”

That man’s wife told police she was outside their home talking to her daughter when they saw sparks flying through the air. The two went to see what it was, then the device exploded in their faces, police said. The two victims “were probably about three to four feet away,” when the firework exploded, hitting them both with sparks. Neither of the victims needed to get medical attention, but the mother said her ears were ringing for a week after, according to police.

Later, a juvenile family member of the victims told police she received messages from three teenagers “bragging that they were the ones who had done that,” the statement said. The family member said the three were laughing when they found out the firework actually hit the victims.

The accused 17-year-old’s mom also brought him back to the victims’ house, police said, apparently to let them know that he was the one who did it.

Officers met with the boy who allegedly threw the firework, and he told them he got it from somebody at a Copper Hills High School football game. The boy said they ran because the firework turned out to be bigger than they thought. The 17-year-old is not in custody, but is accused of two misdemeanor counts of assault and a felony count of possession of explosive parts.

It was not immediately clear if any of the other juveniles were facing charges.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A South Jordan police vehicle is pictured in South Jordan on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Steve Griffin, ...

Jacob Freeman

Teen accused of assault after throwing firework at mother and daughter, police say

A teenage boy is accused of assaulting two people in a South Jordan neighborhood after a group of teens allegedly threw a firework at a mother and daughter, police said.

5 seconds ago

A rideshare driver was charged Tuesday with attempted rape of a passenger heading to work. He's the...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Uber driver accused of trying to assault woman — the fourth rideshare driver charged in a week

A rideshare driver was charged Tuesday with attempted rape of a passenger heading to work. He's the fourth rideshare driver charged in Salt Lake County in the past week.

11 minutes ago

Juniper titmouse spotted during the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count....

Sam Herrera

Public invited to annual Christmas Bird Count events across Utah

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is inviting Utahns to participate in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count this winter.

47 minutes ago

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is pictured a the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Feb. 15. Romney bid farewe...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

‘Unity and virtue’: Mitt Romney bids farewell to the Senate after 6 years

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney bid farewell to the U.S. Senate Wednesday, saying he hopes to be a "voice of unity and virtue" going forward.

2 hours ago

for rent sign...

Tammy Kikuchi, KSL NewsRadio

More people are renting their homes than buying in Utah and nationwide

Today could be considered a renter’s market. In both the United States and Utah, more people are renting their homes than buying them.

3 hours ago

A woman who survived a sexual assault attack from a Lyft driver speaks to KSL TV about the experien...

Andrew Adams

Woman shares her story after rideshare drivers charged in Salt Lake County sexual abuse cases

A woman who was sexually assaulted by her Lyft driver in her own driveway hopes her story will spread awareness of accepting a ride with a stranger through a rideshare app.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Teen accused of assault after throwing firework at mother and daughter, police say