1 pedestrian critically injured after being hit in Ogden

OGDEN — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking in Ogden Tuesday night, according to Ogden police.

The victim was walking near 24th Street and Madison Avenue when they were hit. They were then taken to the hospital.

No identifying information was given about the person, other than they were an adult. Ogden police did not believe the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday morning, a study was published citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, showing data that Utah is the fourth most dangerous state for pedestrians at intersections, with 37.4% of them being fatal.

The study, by DeMayo Law, sourced datasets from 2018 to 2022, and measured the percentage of those killed in pedestrian crashes, versus the total number of fatalities. Utah was preceded by New York, New Jersey and Minnesota.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.