Two Utah Hockey Club Defensemen Named To Finland’s Four Nations Face-Off Roster

SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday afternoon, two Utah Hockey Club players were named to Finland’s Four Nations Face-Off Roster. As part of the morning announcement, Utah Hockey Club defensemen Olli Maatta and Juuso Valimaki were selected to represent Team Finland.

Four Nations Roster News: Olli Maatta and Juuso Valimaki have been named to represent Team Finland.#UtahHC #NHL — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 4, 2024

What is the 2025 NHL Four Nations Face-Off?

Replacing the All-Star event this season, the Four Nations Face-Off is an international tournament hosted by the NHL from February 12, 2025, to February 20 in Montreal and Boston. The United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland will each submit a 23-man roster to compete in three round-robin games.

Teams will be awarded three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero points for a regulation loss

The two teams with the most points will then compete in a Championship game on February 20 in Boston at 8 pm ET.

Representing Team Finland, Maatta and Valimaki will defend the blue line at the Nations Face-Off for their country.

🇫🇮 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 🇫🇮 Congratulations to Olli Määttä for being named to Finland’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster! pic.twitter.com/Y1xaA5D0TI — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 4, 2024

🇫🇮 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 🇫🇮 Can’t wait to cheer on Juuso Välimäki as he helps represent Finland in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off! pic.twitter.com/svww9x1N7Z — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 4, 2024

In 19 games this season, Valimaki has recorded one assist, 18 blocks and seven hits while averaging 16:54 minutes a night. Meanwhile, after being traded to Utah a few weeks back, Maatta has posted two assists, 34 blocks and five hits in 15 games while averaging nearly 21 minutes a game.

Olli Maata on being traded and playing tonight: “I think the moment I came in here, guys welcomed me really good. I can see this organization is a great one. There’s a great thing going on here, the group of guys we got. It just feels right.”#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/auy6Ek4smo — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 31, 2024

Team Canada and USA’s rosters will be announced later this evening at 4:30 pm MT. Utah Hockey Club Captain Clayton Keller is the only remaining Utah player expected to make a roster.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now travel to Buffalo for the first of a two-game Eastern road trip against the Sabres. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

