On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Two Utah Hockey Club Defensemen Named To Finland’s Four Nations Face-Off Roster

Dec 4, 2024, 12:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday afternoon, two Utah Hockey Club players were named to Finland’s Four Nations Face-Off Roster. As part of the morning announcement, Utah Hockey Club defensemen Olli Maatta and Juuso Valimaki were selected to represent Team Finland.

What is the 2025 NHL Four Nations Face-Off?

Replacing the All-Star event this season, the Four Nations Face-Off is an international tournament hosted by the NHL from February 12, 2025, to February 20 in Montreal and Boston. The United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland will each submit a 23-man roster to compete in three round-robin games.

Teams will be awarded three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero points for a regulation loss

The two teams with the most points will then compete in a Championship game on February 20 in Boston at 8 pm ET.

Olli Maatta and Juuso Valimaki named to Team Finland

Representing Team Finland, Maatta and Valimaki will defend the blue line at the Nations Face-Off for their country.

In 19 games this season, Valimaki has recorded one assist, 18 blocks and seven hits while averaging 16:54 minutes a night. Meanwhile, after being traded to Utah a few weeks back, Maatta has posted two assists, 34 blocks and five hits in 15 games while averaging nearly 21 minutes a game.

RELATED STORIES

Team Canada and USA’s rosters will be announced later this evening at 4:30 pm MT. Utah Hockey Club Captain Clayton Keller is the only remaining Utah player expected to make a roster.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now travel to Buffalo for the first of a two-game Eastern road trip against the Sabres. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utah Hockey Club Defensemen Named To Finland’s Four Nations Face-Off Roster

On Wednesday afternoon, two Utah Hockey Club players were named to Finland's Four Nations Face-Off Roster.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake, Chris Kemoeatu Named To Polynesian Football Hall Of Fame

The 2025 class for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club 101: What Is High-Sticking?

As part of the hockey 101 series, the following is an explanation of high-sticking, why it's a penalty, and what that means for both teams.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Providence AD Apologizes To BYU For Offensive Chant During Basketball Game

Providence students had a chant directed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Finalizes Utah Jazz Schedule With Two Additional Games

Hours after being blown out by the OKC Thunder to finish NBA Cup play winless, the Utah Jazz learned the final part of their 2024-25 schedule.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Blown Out By Thunder To Finish 0-4 In NBA Cup

The Utah Jazz committed a season-high 29 turnovers in their 133-106 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, falling to 0-4 in NBA Cup play.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Two Utah Hockey Club Defensemen Named To Finland’s Four Nations Face-Off Roster