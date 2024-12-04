BYU Football Offers Transfer Portal TE From Tulsa

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is in the mix for a transfer portal prospect.

Tulsa TE Luke McGary announced that he received an offer from BYU.

McGary had 17 receptions for 231 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 2024 season for Tulsa.

The former class of 2023 signee has spent two seasons with the Golden Hurricane, totaling 26 catches for 346 yards and four touchdowns. McGary is already in the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.

Undergraduate transfers can enter the Transfer Portal officially on Monday, December 7.

BYU isn’t the only program that is in pursuit of McGary.

Along with the Cougars, McGary reports offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, Georgia Tech, NC State, Mississippi State, Duke, Cal, and Texas State since entering the Transfer Portal.

McGary has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

The tight end position appears to be an area of need for BYU

BYU’s tight end position appears to be an area of need heading into the 2025 season.

The Cougars lose Mata’ava Ta’ase, Ray Paulo, and Keanu Hill to graduate. Earlier this week, underclassman Jackson Bowers announced he plans to enter the Transfer Portal on Monday.

Ethan Erickson and Noah Moeaki are the scholarship players from BYU’s tight end unit this season who still have eligibility remaining. Erickson suffered an injury during the season that sidelined him in November.

BYU football finished the 2024 regular season with a 10-2 overall record and a 7-2 mark in Big 12 play.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

