On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Offers Transfer Portal TE From Tulsa

Dec 4, 2024, 1:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is in the mix for a transfer portal prospect.

Tulsa TE Luke McGary announced that he received an offer from BYU.

BYU offers Tulsa transfer, Luke McGary

McGary had 17 receptions for 231 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 2024 season for Tulsa.

The former class of 2023 signee has spent two seasons with the Golden Hurricane, totaling 26 catches for 346 yards and four touchdowns. McGary is already in the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.

Undergraduate transfers can enter the Transfer Portal officially on Monday, December 7.

BYU isn’t the only program that is in pursuit of McGary.

Along with the Cougars, McGary reports offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, Georgia Tech, NC State, Mississippi State, Duke, Cal, and Texas State since entering the Transfer Portal.

McGary has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

The tight end position appears to be an area of need for BYU

BYU’s tight end position appears to be an area of need heading into the 2025 season.

The Cougars lose Mata’ava Ta’ase, Ray Paulo, and Keanu Hill to graduate. Earlier this week, underclassman Jackson Bowers announced he plans to enter the Transfer Portal on Monday.

Ethan Erickson and Noah Moeaki are the scholarship players from BYU’s tight end unit this season who still have eligibility remaining. Erickson suffered an injury during the season that sidelined him in November.

BYU football finished the 2024 regular season with a 10-2 overall record and a 7-2 mark in Big 12 play.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Taylor Hendricks Offers Update After Leg Injury

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks offered his first update after suffering a gruesome leg injury earlier this season

10 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Offers Transfer Portal TE From Tulsa

BYU football gets in the mix for a transfer portal tight end.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utah Hockey Club Defensemen Named To Finland’s Four Nations Face-Off Roster

On Wednesday afternoon, two Utah Hockey Club players were named to Finland's Four Nations Face-Off Roster.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake, Chris Kemoeatu Named To Polynesian Football Hall Of Fame

The 2025 class for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club 101: What Is High-Sticking?

As part of the hockey 101 series, the following is an explanation of high-sticking, why it's a penalty, and what that means for both teams.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Providence AD Apologizes To BYU For Offensive Chant During Basketball Game

Providence students had a chant directed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

BYU Football Offers Transfer Portal TE From Tulsa