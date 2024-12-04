On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL's Quarters for Christmas
CRIME

Police arrest woman at SLC airport after allegedly disrupting flight, fleeing

Dec 4, 2024, 3:45 PM | Updated: 3:47 pm

airport trax station...

Trains come and go as officials gather to celebrate the Utah Transit Authority's TRAX airport station in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police arrested a woman on Sunday after allegedly disrupting a flight and fleeing from officers at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

According to an affidavit, staff escorted 24-year-old Trinity Nicole Lee off a Delta flight for yelling at passengers. She was on her way to Minnesota.

Police said Lee then continued on to cause a disturbance at the airport TRAX station. Lee allegedly refused to leave the airport and fled on foot down the train tracks.

Officers stopped the train to chase after her.

Police said Lee refused to comply as officers tried to arrest her. According to the affidavit, she went limp and yelled at officers.

When police searched Lee, they reportedly found “several credit cards, benefit cards, Identification cards, and social security cards belonging to others.”

Police said they contacted the owner of a wallet found in Lee’s possession. The owner said her wallet was stolen in San Francisco two weeks ago.

Lee is accused of disorderly conduct, unlawfully acquiring and possessing another person’s identification and financial card and interfering with a peace officer.

Police arrest woman at SLC airport after allegedly disrupting flight, fleeing