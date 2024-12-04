On the Site:
CRIME

Liberty Hills Elementary was on ‘secure’ status after reports of armed man in area, police say

Dec 4, 2024, 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

A Lehi police officer at Liberty Hills Elementary School after an armed man was arrested nearby the...

A Lehi police officer at Liberty Hills Elementary School after an armed man was arrested nearby the school on Dec. 4, 2024. (Courtesy Tamilisa Miner)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

LEHI — An elementary school was on lockdown while police arrested a man with a knife who was in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Jeanteil Livingston, a spokesperson with the Lehi Police Department, said first responders received reports of a man acting suspiciously near Liberty Hills Elementary, prompting the school to go on secure status.


Livingston said police found the man a few blocks from the school and placed him in custody. Officers found a knife on the man. 

Police are investigating if the man was ever at the school but do not believe that students were in danger.

Livingston said the lockdown was lifted at 2:40 p.m., just before students were scheduled to leave for the day.

