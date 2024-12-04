Utah State Football Announces 2025 Early Signing Class

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies have jumped on the recruiting trail for 2025 and beyond, signing 20 players in its early signing class.

Interim head coach Nate Dreiling and the Aggies introduced their 20-player class on Wednesday, December 4.

“What a fun day for Utah State football and especially the state of Utah,” Dreiling opened at a press conference to introduce the class. “Our plan going into July was to make sure that we put a fence up around this state and get the top players to make sure that they don’t leave home. They just head to Logan for their college experience. That’s what this class is gonna look like.”

According to the university’s press release, 10 of 20 players are rated as three-star recruits. Sixty percent (12 signees) of the class call Utah home, followed by two from Oklahoma and one from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Washington, and American Samoa.

The Aggies added 13 players on offense and seven on defense. Six will enroll at USU for the spring semester.

USU will announce its finalized 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday, February 5.

Utah State 2025 Early Signing Class

Utah

Sam Brousseau (OL) ………………………. Salt Lake City

Mataira Brown (LB) ……………………… Pleasant Grove

Charger Doty (S) ……………………………. South Jordan

Filimone Fangupo (OL) …………………………………. Lehi

Joakim Green (OL) …………………………… West Jordan

Feleti Iongi Jr. (RB) …………………………………….. Orem

Toby Mealer (OL) ………………………………….. Highland

Ryker Mikkelsen (LB) ………………………………….. Orem

Paxton Naegle (OL/TE) …………………………….. Draper

Reed Olsen (TE) ………………………………………… Logan

Rock Olsen (OL) ……………………………………………. Lehi

Iverson Report (DT) …………………………………… Layton

Oklahoma

Eric Harris (CB) ……………………………………….. Owasso

Ravian Larry (RB) ………………………………………. Idabel

Arizona

Nikko Boncore (WR) …………………………………. Peoria

Florida

Jackson Saterfield (DT) ……………………… Palm Coast

Georgia

Tymere Burton (LB) …………………………………. Atlanta

Hawai’i

Kache Kaio (TE) ……………………………………………. Laie

Washington

Dalton Anderson (QB) ……………………………… Seattle

American Samoa

Alex Faiivae (TE) ………………………………… Pago Pago

