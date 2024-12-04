On the Site:
Utah State Football Announces 2025 Early Signing Class

Dec 4, 2024, 2:51 PM

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies have jumped on the recruiting trail for 2025 and beyond, signing 20 players in its early signing class.

Interim head coach Nate Dreiling and the Aggies introduced their 20-player class on Wednesday, December 4.

“What a fun day for Utah State football and especially the state of Utah,” Dreiling opened at a press conference to introduce the class. “Our plan going into July was to make sure that we put a fence up around this state and get the top players to make sure that they don’t leave home. They just head to Logan for their college experience. That’s what this class is gonna look like.”

According to the university’s press release, 10 of 20 players are rated as three-star recruits. Sixty percent (12 signees) of the class call Utah home, followed by two from Oklahoma and one from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Washington, and American Samoa.

The Aggies added 13 players on offense and seven on defense. Six will enroll at USU for the spring semester.

USU will announce its finalized 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday, February 5.

Utah State 2025 Early Signing Class

Utah

Sam Brousseau (OL) ………………………. Salt Lake City
Mataira Brown (LB) ……………………… Pleasant Grove
Charger Doty (S) ……………………………. South Jordan
Filimone Fangupo (OL) …………………………………. Lehi
Joakim Green (OL) …………………………… West Jordan
Feleti Iongi Jr. (RB) …………………………………….. Orem
Toby Mealer (OL) ………………………………….. Highland
Ryker Mikkelsen (LB) ………………………………….. Orem
Paxton Naegle (OL/TE) …………………………….. Draper
Reed Olsen (TE) ………………………………………… Logan
Rock Olsen (OL) ……………………………………………. Lehi
Iverson Report (DT) …………………………………… Layton

Oklahoma

Eric Harris (CB) ……………………………………….. Owasso
Ravian Larry (RB) ………………………………………. Idabel

Arizona

Nikko Boncore (WR) …………………………………. Peoria

Florida

Jackson Saterfield (DT) ……………………… Palm Coast

Georgia

Tymere Burton (LB) …………………………………. Atlanta

Hawai’i

Kache Kaio (TE) ……………………………………………. Laie

Washington

Dalton Anderson (QB) ……………………………… Seattle

American Samoa

Alex Faiivae (TE) ………………………………… Pago Pago

