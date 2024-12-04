Utah State Football Announces 2025 Early Signing Class
Dec 4, 2024, 2:51 PM
LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies have jumped on the recruiting trail for 2025 and beyond, signing 20 players in its early signing class.
Interim head coach Nate Dreiling and the Aggies introduced their 20-player class on Wednesday, December 4.
“What a fun day for Utah State football and especially the state of Utah,” Dreiling opened at a press conference to introduce the class. “Our plan going into July was to make sure that we put a fence up around this state and get the top players to make sure that they don’t leave home. They just head to Logan for their college experience. That’s what this class is gonna look like.”
Signing Day Press Conference
According to the university’s press release, 10 of 20 players are rated as three-star recruits. Sixty percent (12 signees) of the class call Utah home, followed by two from Oklahoma and one from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Washington, and American Samoa.
The Aggies added 13 players on offense and seven on defense. Six will enroll at USU for the spring semester.
USU will announce its finalized 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday, February 5.
Utah State 2025 Early Signing Class
Utah
Sam Brousseau (OL) ………………………. Salt Lake City
Mataira Brown (LB) ……………………… Pleasant Grove
Charger Doty (S) ……………………………. South Jordan
Filimone Fangupo (OL) …………………………………. Lehi
Joakim Green (OL) …………………………… West Jordan
Feleti Iongi Jr. (RB) …………………………………….. Orem
Toby Mealer (OL) ………………………………….. Highland
Ryker Mikkelsen (LB) ………………………………….. Orem
Paxton Naegle (OL/TE) …………………………….. Draper
Reed Olsen (TE) ………………………………………… Logan
Rock Olsen (OL) ……………………………………………. Lehi
Iverson Report (DT) …………………………………… Layton
Oklahoma
Eric Harris (CB) ……………………………………….. Owasso
Ravian Larry (RB) ………………………………………. Idabel
Arizona
Nikko Boncore (WR) …………………………………. Peoria
Florida
Jackson Saterfield (DT) ……………………… Palm Coast
Georgia
Tymere Burton (LB) …………………………………. Atlanta
Hawai’i
Kache Kaio (TE) ……………………………………………. Laie
Washington
Dalton Anderson (QB) ……………………………… Seattle
American Samoa
Alex Faiivae (TE) ………………………………… Pago Pago
