BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Lands Faith-Based NIL Deal

Dec 4, 2024, 3:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


PROVO, UtahIn addition to leading BYU to its first ten-win season since 2021, Jake Retzlaff has earned notoriety as the Cougars’ first Jewish quarterback. The Star of David worn around his neck won’t be the only indicator of his faith after Retzlaff recently signed an NIL deal with Jewish food brand Manischewitz.

Retzlaff and Manischewitz announced their partnership with a new advertisement on Wednesday, December 4. The redshirt sophomore is seen eating and autographing sheets of matza while discussing his Jewish background.

RELATED: BYU Moves Up One Spot In College Football Top 25 Rankings

 

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Retzlaff’s deal will run from Hannukah through Passover (December 25-April 20).

“Manischewitz has always been part of my life,” Retzlaff said in a press release. “I grew up with matzo with peanut butter as my favorite snack, and every Passover, my family and I made matzo pizza together. At Chanukah time our tradition was making potato latkes.”

“We are so proud to welcome Jake officially into the Manischewitz family this holiday season,” Shani Seidman, the chief marketing officer of Kayco, Manischewitz’s parent company, said in the release. “He is such an inspiration, and we are honored to support his exciting football career and dream. This partnership represents everything the brand aspires to be — celebrating our heritage and bringing awareness to Jewish food and excellence.”

Manischewitz plans to release a limited run of Jake Retzlaff matzah boxes, along with social media and video featuring Retzlaff enjoying holiday traditions and sharing recipes.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

