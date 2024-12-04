SALT LAKE CITY — CVS is preparing to shut down the last of their walk-in “MinuteClinics” in Utah by the end of this week.

The company told KSL NewsRadio in a statement that CVS will close MinuteClinic locations in Ogden, Highland and West Jordan by Dec. 7. They say it will, “help support future growth and design the next evolution of community health destinations,” the statement reads.

The clinics, provide a wide array of services, including basic care for wounds and illnesses as well as vaccines and prescriptions. They were designed to be cheaper than urgent care facilities, according to the company’s website.

All three Utah locations offer sore and strep throat treatment and sports physicals. The West Jordan location also offers COVID-19 testing.

The company didn’t say how many employees would be affected by the decision.

“We’ll look for opportunities to offer clinical team members different opportunities within the company and those who are not able to find a new role will be offered severance benefits,” the statement reads.

CVS said Utahns can still access MinuteClinic virtual care.

More than 30 CVS pharmacies in Utah will still offer COVID, flu and other vaccines.