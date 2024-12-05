MAGNA — A road in Magna was partially closed on Wednesday after a car crashed into a home.

According to Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department, a man crashed into a home near 8400 W. around 3 p.m.

Race did not specify what caused the crash but said that the driver had a medical condition.

Three people were in the home at the time of the crash but no one was hurt. Race said no one was in the room that the car crashed into.

Due to the home’s proximity to a gas line, the gas company has been called out to the scene.

Northbound 8400 W. will be closed between 3500 S. to 3520 S. until around 5 p.m.