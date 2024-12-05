On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Road partially closed after car crashes into Magna home

Dec 4, 2024, 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:53 pm

magna home where a car crashed into a room...

A driver crashed into a Magna home on Wednesday afternoon. (Zach Pope, KSL TV)

(Zach Pope, KSL TV)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

MAGNA — A road in Magna was partially closed on Wednesday after a car crashed into a home.

According to Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department, a man crashed into a home near 8400 W. around 3 p.m.

Race did not specify what caused the crash but said that the driver had a medical condition.

Three people were in the home at the time of the crash but no one was hurt. Race said no one was in the room that the car crashed into.

Due to the home’s proximity to a gas line, the gas company has been called out to the scene.

Northbound 8400 W. will be closed between 3500 S. to 3520 S. until around 5 p.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

magna home where a car crashed into a room...

Sam Herrera

Road partially closed after car crashes into Magna home

A road in Magna was partially closed on Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a home near 8400 W.

53 minutes ago

One of the six cars damaged in the crash on state Route 73 on Dec. 4, 2024....

Michael Houck

Six vehicle crash halts off traffic on SR-73 in Eagle Mountain

A multi-vehicle crash closed both directions of traffic on Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway Wednesday afternoon.

1 hour ago

A South Jordan police vehicle is pictured in South Jordan on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Steve Griffin, ...

Jacob Freeman

Teen accused of assault after throwing firework at mother and daughter, police say

A teenage boy is accused of assaulting two people in a South Jordan neighborhood after a group of teens allegedly threw a firework at a mother and daughter, police said.

4 hours ago

Sandy police car...

Jessica Lowell, KSL NewsRadio

Child hit by arrow in Sandy home recovering in hospital

A 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the head by an arrow in a Sandy house about a week ago, and is now recovering from her injuries.

1 day ago

This photo from a GoFundMe Account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson not long before they were hit...

ADAM SMALL AND SIMONE SEIKALY

A bride killed on her wedding night in South Carolina had Utah ties

A bride who was killed on her wedding night on April 28 in South Carolina had just married a man with Utah ties.

1 day ago

A small aircraft made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 near Payson on Dec. 2, 2024. (Andrew Ad...

Andrew Adams, Carlysle Price, Mary Culbertson and Dan Rascon, KSL TV

Emergency landing of a small plane causes fatal multi-car crash on I-15

An airplane made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 near Payson Monday night, and was involved in a multi-car crash.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Road partially closed after car crashes into Magna home