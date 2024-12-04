On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Makes Top Four Cut For No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa

Dec 4, 2024, 4:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball continues to be in the mix for the nation’s No. 1 recruit, AJ Dybantsa.

The prospect in the 2025 class has trimmed down his list of potential schools to four, and BYU is one of them.

AJ Dybantsa: Top 4

To round out the top four, BYU is joined by Alabama, Kansas, and North Carolina. Eric Bossi from 247Sports first reported the cutdown.

The Utah Prep standout continues to shine this season in his senior year.

Last week, he earned MVP honors as Utah Prep defeated Link Academy from Missouri. Dybantsa scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

BYU assistant coach Brandon Dunson was at that game to watch Dybantsa lead Utah Prep to the victory.

Timeline for a decision from Dybantsa

The question now is, when does Dybantsa plan to commit to one of the four schools?

“Near December, probably before Christmas,” Dybantsa said at Hoopfest in Pleasant Grove last week.

Initially, Dybantsa planned to commit in February, but he decided to move that up.

“I just don’t want to wait longer,” Dybantsa said. “It’s just going to be too much to wait until the new year. I can make a decision within a month. So I’m not going to wait two more months.”

Dybantsa took in a game visit to the Marriott Center last month to see BYU take on Idaho on November 16. That visit occurred one month after an official visit to Provo in October.

“What they told me on my unofficial and my official, and what I [saw] at the game [in November] was pretty much the same thing.”

Potential No. 1 NBA draft pick

Dybantsa has made it clear throughout his recruitment that he will be a one-and-done prospect for whichever college he picks. The 6-foot-9 forward is projected as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

When KSL Sports spoke with Dybantsa after his unofficial visit to BYU in June, the No. 1 recruit noted that Kevin Young is focusing on NBA preparation with Dybantsa.

“He knows my goal is the league,” Dybantsa said to KSL Sports in June. “And he’s been working with league guys for however long he has been. So that was his motto, he can get me there since he knows what it takes.”

BYU’s staff has prioritized Dybantsa in its 2025 recruiting efforts. The 2025 class for BYU already includes 7-foot center Xavion Staton and Top-150 forward Chamberlain Burgess, who signed in November.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Makes Top Four Cut For No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa has BYU in his final four schools.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Lands Faith-Based NIL Deal

In a nod to his religious upbringing, Retzlaff signed a sponsorship deal with Jewish food brand Manischewitz as part of an NIL agreement.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Announces 2025 Early Signing Class

The Utah State Aggies have jumped on the recruiting trail for 2025 and beyond, signing 20 players in its early signing class.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Taylor Hendricks Offers Update After Leg Injury

Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks offered his first update after suffering a gruesome leg injury earlier this season

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Offers Transfer Portal TE From Tulsa

BYU football gets in the mix for a transfer portal tight end.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utah Hockey Club Defensemen Named To Finland’s Four Nations Face-Off Roster

On Wednesday afternoon, two Utah Hockey Club players were named to Finland's Four Nations Face-Off Roster.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

BYU Makes Top Four Cut For No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa