ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Six vehicle crash halts off traffic on SR-73 in Eagle Mountain

Dec 4, 2024, 4:46 PM

One of the six cars damaged in the crash on state Route 73 on Dec. 4, 2024. (Utah County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A multi-vehicle crash closed both directions of traffic on Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway Wednesday afternoon.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that six cars were involved in the crash, which closed state Route 73 until 5 p.m.

“One driver tried passing when it sent clear and hit a pickup head on,” the office said in an X post.


The office did not say how many people were injured or the exact cause of this crash.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided. 

