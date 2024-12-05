Volunteers needed for ‘Christmas For Kids’ shopping spree

SOUTH JORDAN — Walmart is always a little busier during the Christmas shopping season, but the one in South Jordan was even more crowded on Tuesday morning.

About 40 special needs students from South Valley School participated in a free Christmas Shopping Spree.

Becky Marshall worked at the school and volunteered to help as an adult chaperone for one of the students.

“Christmas For Kids shopping is always such a treat. To be able to be paired with one of our students and get them things that they want is such a joy,” Marshall said.

“Christmas for Kids,” hosted by the Jordan Schools Education Foundation. However, as much money as the foundation raises throughout the year for this, it doesn’t work without volunteers.

“The need is growing, and so as a result, we need more chaperones, too,” said Kit Bate, the chairman of the Christmas for Kids program.

Right now, the school district is about two hundred volunteers short for its big shopping event on Saturday, which will involve close to 750 students from the general school population.

“Anybody that is thinking about volunteering should definitely do it,” Bate said.

The district said all you need to do to become a volunteer is care about making a child’s day special.

“It takes a village, right? Everybody joins in together to help support students in need, families, and students’ success overall,” said Mike Haynes, the executive director of the Jordan Education Foundation. “It is a great time of the year, and it’s a win-win-win for everybody.”

Marshall volunteers because she feels it does more for her.

“It just reminds me what the purpose of this season is,” she said with tears in her eyes. “The first thing my student did was go for clothes and then shampoo and then deodorant. It is not your typical Christmas shopping list.”

For her, volunteering is just another way of ensuring that Christmas is as special as it should be for children.

“Just the whole hustle and bustle of it can be really exhausting and tiring,” she said. “But when you come and do things like this, it reminds you what Christmas is all about.”

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can click here.