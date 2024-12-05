On the Site:
Nearly 100 gallons of fuel spilled after truck accident in West Haven

Dec 4, 2024, 7:23 PM

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST HAVEN — Hazmat crews were called to clean up gallons of spilled fuel off Interstate 15 after a two-car accident Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief David Reed with Weber Fire District told KSL TV that two heavy-duty Ford trucks pulling goosenecks were driving on I-15 near 21st Street when one of the trucks rear-ended the other.


Reed said the gooseneck broke and punctured the auxiliary fuel tank, spilling about 75 to 100 gallons of fuel. Reed believes the fuel was diesel but couldn’t confirm.

After the fuel was cleaned, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services responded after it was reported that the fuel had gotten into a water drain.

Reed said no one was hurt in this accident.

Michael Houck

