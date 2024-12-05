Family of Utah man in capsized boat holding out hope after Coast Guard ends search

SOUTH JORDAN — A Utah man is presumed dead after the fishing vessel he was on with four other people capsized.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched high seas in freezing temperatures for 24 hours before calling off the search for the Wind Walker.

Alex Zamantakis’ family said he was on board, working the commercial fishing job to help get some extra money before the holidays.

“He wasn’t even supposed to be on this boat,” his father Mike said. “It’s not his regular assignment, but he would go out on other boats as other boats needed people, and they’d fly around on these little bush planes to these different areas to get on these different ships.”

Mike Zamantakis said his son moved to Sitka, Alaska four years ago to pursue his fishing dreams.

“Happy to know that he was putting food on other people’s tables,” Alex’s brother Jarett said.

His family knew the risks at sea, but never imagined the call they received Sunday.

“The captain had put out a mayday call to the Coast Guard telling them that they were going down and that they were capsized at the moment,” Mike Zamantakis said.

Alex and his team were trying to get in a lifeboat. That call around 12 a.m. Sunday would be the last from the Wind Walker.

According to the Coast Guard, a beacon alert was detected south of Point Couverden in Icy Strait.

“When the boat goes in the water, under the water, it sets off this ping, this beacon,” Mike Zamantakis said. “They did get that notification. That’s where they knew where to start. But they’ve sent a ship out there with sonar and they can’t find it. They can’t find the ship.”

Crews battled six-foot waves, high winds and heavy snow, looking for the fishing vessel.

Mike said a nearby ferry, the AMHS Hubbard, rerouted to assist with the search.

“The passengers on the boat, civilians took turns going out on the deck and watching, seeing if they could spot them,” he said.

According to the Coast Guard, seven cold-water immersion suits and two strobe lights were found.

Mike Zamantakis said he was devastated when the coast guard called off the search Monday.

“I wish they would’ve stayed out there the next day when the weather broke,” he said.

He’s holding onto hope for the lifeboat he believes his son was on.

“I know what the score is, and I know how tough it is for anybody to make it at this point, but, I haven’t completely given up, so maybe they will find that lifeboat,” Mike Zamantakis said.

Until then, they’re focused on the piece of Alex Zamantakis left behind, his son, six-month-old Alex Junior, and the deep love Alex had for his family.

“Loved that baby to death,” Jarett Zamantakis said. “I mean, he was just so happy about it. He couldn’t believe it. Right? He couldn’t believe that he was a dad.”

Anyone with new information about the incident should contact Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska watchstanders at 907-463-2980.

The family set up a GoFundMe* to help support Alex Zamantakis’ son and girlfriend in this difficult time.

