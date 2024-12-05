On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family of Utah man in capsized boat holding out hope after Coast Guard ends search

Dec 4, 2024, 7:38 PM | Updated: 8:03 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — A Utah man is presumed dead after the fishing vessel he was on with four other people capsized.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched high seas in freezing temperatures for 24 hours before calling off the search for the Wind Walker.

Alex Zamantakis’ family said he was on board, working the commercial fishing job to help get some extra money before the holidays.

“He wasn’t even supposed to be on this boat,” his father Mike said. “It’s not his regular assignment, but he would go out on other boats as other boats needed people, and they’d fly around on these little bush planes to these different areas to get on these different ships.”

Mike Zamantakis said his son moved to Sitka, Alaska four years ago to pursue his fishing dreams.

Alex Zamantakis (left) pictured on an Alaskan fishing boat. (Zamantakis Family)

“Happy to know that he was putting food on other people’s tables,” Alex’s brother Jarett said.

His family knew the risks at sea, but never imagined the call they received Sunday.

“The captain had put out a mayday call to the Coast Guard telling them that they were going down and that they were capsized at the moment,” Mike Zamantakis said.

Alex and his team were trying to get in a lifeboat. That call around 12 a.m. Sunday would be the last from the Wind Walker.

According to the Coast Guard, a beacon alert was detected south of Point Couverden in Icy Strait.

“When the boat goes in the water, under the water, it sets off this ping, this beacon,” Mike Zamantakis said. “They did get that notification. That’s where they knew where to start. But they’ve sent a ship out there with sonar and they can’t find it. They can’t find the ship.”

Crews battled six-foot waves, high winds and heavy snow, looking for the fishing vessel.

Mike said a nearby ferry, the AMHS Hubbard, rerouted to assist with the search.

“The passengers on the boat, civilians took turns going out on the deck and watching, seeing if they could spot them,” he said.

According to the Coast Guard, seven cold-water immersion suits and two strobe lights were found.

Mike Zamantakis said he was devastated when the coast guard called off the search Monday.

“I wish they would’ve stayed out there the next day when the weather broke,” he said.

He’s holding onto hope for the lifeboat he believes his son was on.

“I know what the score is, and I know how tough it is for anybody to make it at this point, but, I haven’t completely given up, so maybe they will find that lifeboat,” Mike Zamantakis said.

Until then, they’re focused on the piece of Alex Zamantakis left behind, his son, six-month-old Alex Junior, and the deep love Alex had for his family.

Alex Zamantakis with his son, Alex Jr. (Zamantakis Family)

“Loved that baby to death,” Jarett Zamantakis said. “I mean, he was just so happy about it. He couldn’t believe it. Right? He couldn’t believe that he was a dad.”

Anyone with new information about the incident should contact Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska watchstanders at 907-463-2980.

The family set up a GoFundMe* to help support Alex Zamantakis’ son and girlfriend in this difficult time.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Alex Zamantakis with his son, Alex Jr. (Zamantakis Family)...

Shelby Lofton

Family of Utah man in capsized boat holding out hope after Coast Guard ends search

A Utah man is presumed dead after the fishing vessel he was on with four other people capsized.

27 minutes ago

First responders on the scene of an accident involving two trucks carrying fuel on I-15....

Michael Houck

Nearly 100 gallons of fuel spilled after truck accident in West Haven

Hazmat crews were called to clean up gallons of spilled fuel off Interstate 15 after a two-car accident Wednesday afternoon.

42 minutes ago

Two deer are hoisted by helicopter to the Hardware Wildlife Management Area visitors center to unde...

Mike Anderson

DWR biologists fly deer by helicopter for annual checkups

Over the next couple of months, biologists with the Division of Wildlife Resources will conduct checkups on hundreds of deer statewide, bringing them in via helicopter.

1 hour ago

FILE — police lights...

Michele Rowe, KSL NewsRadio

Gangs in Utah: Should we be worried about the next generation?

Gangs in Utah seem to be recruiting younger and younger. How worried should we be? What can we do to prevent it?

2 hours ago

One of the special needs students from South Valley School meeting Santa at Walmart for a Christmas...

Alex Cabrero

Volunteers needed for ‘Christmas For Kids’ shopping spree

A Christmas shopping spree for middle and high school students needs nearly 200 volunteers for Saturday's event.

3 hours ago

First responders work on mental resilience in Sandy. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

First responders using pro athlete skills to mentally train for their job

Dozens of first responders from Unified Police and Fire Departments and the swat team are getting specialized training in a different kind of way, and it’s all happening at a baseball academy in Sandy.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Family of Utah man in capsized boat holding out hope after Coast Guard ends search